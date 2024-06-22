In a disappointing turn of events, JioCinema has removed the annual plan for its premium subscription. This is the kind of strategy that Netflix also has. There are no yearly discounted plans, if you want to purchase a subscription, pay monthly. However, the monthly subscriptions are not as expensive as what Netflix charges, so there's that with JioCinema Premium. A few weeks back, TelecomTalk reported that JioCinema Premium's annual subscription has been revamped and its price has been cut down from Rs 1499 to Rs 599. In fact, on top of the Rs 599 price, users will get a discount which lets them purchase the annual subscription for just Rs 299.









But that plan has been removed. Even the FAQ section of the platform doesn't mention that plan anymore. So whether it is a temporary thing or a permanent thing, we will have to wait and see. For now, users can still purchase the two monthly plans available. Let's check them out.

JioCinema Premium Plans

JioCinema Premium has two plans right now which cost Rs 29 and Rs 89 per month. Both plans offer almost the same benefits. The only difference is that the Rs 89 plan is meant for a family, meaning with this plan, users can concurrently play the content on up to four screens while with the Rs 29 plan, at a time, the content can be played on one screen.

Both plans will allow you to stream content in the highest quality (4K) and give you access to all the premium content. Also, the content can be played on any screen - TV, mobile, or tablet, there are no restrictions on that. JioCinema Premium hosts content from HBO and is streaming House of the Dragon S2 as well as major TV shows from other production popular production houses. You can purchase the plans from the mobile app or the website of the platform.