Five Must-See Indian Courtroom Dramas That Will Keep You Riveted



The captivating world of Indian courtroom dramas has long fascinated audiences, offering a unique mix of legal intrigue, emotional depth, and compelling narratives. From thrilling fights for justice to the intricate web of human emotions, these cinematic masterpieces can educate, captivate, and leave an indelible impression on viewers.

Raveena Tandon's recent film, 'Patna Shuklla,' has sparked public interest in the genre, showcasing the flexibility and depth that Indian cinema can bring to courtroom scenarios. Inspired by the success of 'Patna Shuklla' and the enduring appeal of courtroom dramas, we scoured IMDb, a review aggregator, to find the best-rated Indian films in this compelling genre. Here are five must-see courtroom dramas available on OTT:

Jolly LLB

'Jolly LLB,' directed by Subhash Kapoor, is a razor-sharp comedy about a small-town lawyer who takes on a high-profile case against a powerful business giant. With its mix of legal drama, social critique, and sharp-witted humor, the film has received critical acclaim and a devoted following.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Section 375

'Section 375' is a thrilling courtroom drama that dives into the ambiguities of consent and justice, exploring the complexities of India's judicial system and societal views on sexual assault. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film has received great acclaim for its outstanding performances and thought-provoking narrative.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rustom

Based on the real-life 'Nanavati case,' 'Rustom' stars Akshay Kumar as a navy officer convicted of murdering his wife's lover. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film expertly navigates the complex web of personal relationships, societal standards, and judicial proceedings, enthralling audiences with its sharp storytelling.

Where to watch: Zee5

Pink

'Pink,' directed by Shoojit Sircar, is a hard-hitting courtroom drama about consent, victim-blaming, and the obstacles women face in India. Taapsee Pannu delivers a standout performance in the film, which has received critical acclaim for its bold and socially relevant message.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Court

Chaitanya Tamhane's critically acclaimed film 'Court' takes a subtle and observant approach to the Indian legal system. The film's focus on the prosecution of a folk singer accused of aiding in a suicide provides a thought-provoking commentary on the complexity of justice and the human experience.

Where to watch: Netflix

These five films are a testament to the richness and depth of Indian courtroom dramas, offering viewers a blend of entertainment, education, and emotional engagement.