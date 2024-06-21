Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has announced that it has completed the minimum 5G rollout obligation set in place by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The telco had earlier confirmed the rollout in a few circles, but now it has been done for all the circles required by DoT.









To recall, the telecom department had asked the telcos to roll out 5G anywhere in the metro as well as non-metro circles in the first year. But the telco delayed it by a long margin, and yet, DoT didn't ask Vi to pay a penalty looking at the financial situation of the telco.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Commits to Enhancing Network in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

On top of that, the telcos didn't even have much monetisation scope with respect to 5G. Thus, penalising Vi would not have been in the interest of the growth of the Indian telecom industry for the government.

Vi said, "Vodafone Idea has completed its Minimum Rollout Obligation (MRO) across all Vi 5G circles on both spectrum bands." The telco has previously announced that it will go for the long-term rollout starting this winter.