LightSpeed Broadband Relaunches With New Branding, Speeds and Expanded Services in UK



LightSpeed, a fiber broadband provider based in the East of England, announced today a comprehensive re-launch with new branding aimed at transforming digital connectivity for homes and businesses. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) now offers symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 2,000 Mbps, doubling its previous offering of up to 1,000 Mbps, and has expanded its product offerings.

Also Read: Nexfibre Commences Fibre Broadband Build in Canterbury With Virgin Media O2









New Home Security Solutions

With this move the company will transition into a comprehensive digital service provider, marked with the introduction of a new bundle of home security products alongside full-fibre broadband and Digital Voice connectivity, LightSpeed said on Friday.

In addition to its upgraded broadband services, LightSpeed has introduced a new range of home security solutions in partnership with SimpliSafe. Customers can choose from three packages: the Starter, the Tower, and the premium Edinburgh system, each offering advanced features such as HD cameras, sensors, and alarms.

The Starter includes an entry sensor, motion sensor, and wired HD indoor camera, controlled by a keypad and base station with backup battery.

includes an entry sensor, motion sensor, and wired HD indoor camera, controlled by a keypad and base station with backup battery. The Tower adds to The Starter's features with an extra entry sensor, wired HD outdoor camera, and a 105 dB siren bell box.

adds to The Starter's features with an extra entry sensor, wired HD outdoor camera, and a 105 dB siren bell box. The Edinburgh enhances The Tower's features with two key fobs, an additional motion sensor and entry sensor, a temperature sensor, and a water sensor.

Enhanced Digital Voice Services

Furthermore, LightSpeed is enhancing its Digital Voice services through Home Phone offering, enabling transition of landline numbers to virtual services compatible with UK mobile phones through KIT Virtual. The KIT Hub enables home phones to work over the internet in anticipation of the landline switch-off, expected by December 2025, the company said.

"Our development of the LightSpeed brand this year is a game-changer for our existing and future customers. Symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 2,000 Mbps, alongside an expanded offering and coverage area, mean there's never been a better time to join our growing family of satisfied customers," said LightSpeed CEO Brett Shepherd.

"We now cover more than 250,000 homes and businesses across the East of England and West Midlands, with plans to expand to more than 400,000 by 2027.

"Broadband is just the beginning; we're immediately offering LightSpeed customers the option of top-of-the-range home security systems. Houses with ultra-fast broadband are future-proofed, and security is a crucial consideration for a comfortable, happy home," he added.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 Brings Gigabit Broadband to 25,000 More Homes in Lowestoft

Expansion Plans

LightSpeed also mentioned expanding its network. Over the next three years, the company plans to build more than 150,000 new premises across 21 new towns, adding 38,000 residential customers and serving a total of 47 towns, including 6,000 businesses.