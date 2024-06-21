Elisa Begins XGS-PON Fiber Network Construction in Finland



Finnish operator Elisa announced that it began building its fiber optic network using XGS-PON technology at the beginning of June, paving the way for 100 Gbps internet connections. The company stated that the new technology is more energy efficient than traditional fiber optic networks.

Transition from Copper to Fiber and 5G

Elisa noted that Finland is experiencing the biggest change in internet connections in decades as users switch from copper-based xDSL broadband connections to fiber optic and 5G networks. The company mentioned that XGS-PON technology will serve as the basis for data transmission speeds of up to 100 Gbps in the future.

Coverage Expansion by 2024

This year, the capacity of Elisa's fiber optic network will increase to 10 Gbps, and it will be gradually upgraded towards capacity speeds of 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps. By the end of 2024, tens of thousands of apartments will already be covered by the new high-speed fiber, the operator said.

Benefits of XGS-PON Technology

"The new XGS-PON technology not only improves speeds but also enhances the energy efficiency and operational reliability of the fiber optic network. In the future, the network can be built over longer distances without requiring intermediate network devices or equipment rooms that need maintenance," the official release said.

The upgraded network will support applications in cloud services, augmented reality, and generative AI, which require significant network capacity, the company said.