Google May Release New Overheating Measure for Pixel Phones Soon: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The feature was spotted during the APK teardown of the Pixel's Device Health Services app version 1.27. The feature is said to give users a 'pre-emergency' alert that their device is overheating when the temperature of the phone reaches 49 degrees Celsius.

Highlights

  • Google Pixel 9 series is great for tech lovers who want a simple yet powerful device in their hands.
  • Google is said to be working on a new software measure that will monitor overheating on the Pixel phones.
  • Google is also said to be working with TSMC to produce 3nm Tensor G5 chips for the Pixel 10 series.

Follow Us

google may release new overheating measure for

Google Pixel 9 series is great for tech lovers who want a simple yet powerful device in their hands. However, it is not very efficient, and thus, it leads to overheating in many scenarios. You can read our review of the Pixel 8 Pro and see that one major problem with the device is that it overheats. However, Google is said to be working on a new software measure that will monitor overheating on the Pixel phones. It will be a built-in feature for the Pixel devices and will be integrated with the Device Health Services app. The feature's name is "Adaptive Thermal" and it was spotted by tipster Mishaal Rahman who released the information in collaboration with Android Authority.




Read More - OnePlus Glacier Battery Announced: 6100mAh + 100W Charging for Flagships

The feature was spotted during the APK teardown of the Pixel's Device Health Services app version 1.27. The feature is said to give users a 'pre-emergency' alert that their device is overheating when the temperature of the phone reaches 49 degrees Celsius. A notification could appear on the phone's screen saying that the "phone needs to cool down" and then users may also experience a slower performance on their Pixel.

Users will likely have to shut down the battery-intensive or power-intensive applications along with avoiding direct sunlight falling on the device. Google is said to be working on adding a new "see care steps" option which will explain to the user how he/she can take care of their Pixel when it is overheating.

Read More - Google is Bringing AI Powered Magic Editor for Android for Free: Report

Google is also said to be working with TSMC to produce 3nm Tensor G5 chips for the Pixel 10 series. These chips will be very powerful and at the same time, energy efficient. To improve the experience for the users, Google needs to find a way to cool its Pixel devices further.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

vi simply has the best data plans in 4g ,they have this 24rs plan which gives actually unlimited data

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Brings a Rs 9 Plan with Unlimited…

Faraz :

It's strange that Vi officially gave this statement before spectrum auction. As only in U.P West and W.B, their L900…

Vodafone Idea Commits to Enhancing Network in Uttar Pradesh and…

Faraz :

Vodafone UK selling stake in Indus towers to clear European vendors dues. It is not going to help Vi in…

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

Faraz :

Their 4G on 2100Mhz on 10Mhz is not that great that is why they have less than 1 million 4G…

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi only hope is on priority circle(7 priority circles). If they focus 4G coverage in these circles(wherever load is higher,…

Jio and Airtel Add Wireless Users, Vi and BSNL Lose…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments