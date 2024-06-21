Google May Release New Overheating Measure for Pixel Phones Soon: Report

Google Pixel 9 series is great for tech lovers who want a simple yet powerful device in their hands. However, it is not very efficient, and thus, it leads to overheating in many scenarios. You can read our review of the Pixel 8 Pro and see that one major problem with the device is that it overheats. However, Google is said to be working on a new software measure that will monitor overheating on the Pixel phones. It will be a built-in feature for the Pixel devices and will be integrated with the Device Health Services app. The feature's name is "Adaptive Thermal" and it was spotted by tipster Mishaal Rahman who released the information in collaboration with Android Authority.









The feature was spotted during the APK teardown of the Pixel's Device Health Services app version 1.27. The feature is said to give users a 'pre-emergency' alert that their device is overheating when the temperature of the phone reaches 49 degrees Celsius. A notification could appear on the phone's screen saying that the "phone needs to cool down" and then users may also experience a slower performance on their Pixel.

Users will likely have to shut down the battery-intensive or power-intensive applications along with avoiding direct sunlight falling on the device. Google is said to be working on adding a new "see care steps" option which will explain to the user how he/she can take care of their Pixel when it is overheating.

Google is also said to be working with TSMC to produce 3nm Tensor G5 chips for the Pixel 10 series. These chips will be very powerful and at the same time, energy efficient. To improve the experience for the users, Google needs to find a way to cool its Pixel devices further.