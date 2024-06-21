BT Group and ServiceNow Expand Partnership to Enhance Customer Experience

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The multi-year agreement will extend ServiceNow's service management capabilities across all units of BT Group, following successful integration in its Digital unit in 2022.

Highlights

  • BT Group and ServiceNow extend partnership to all units for enhanced service management.
  • Now Assist AI pilot improves agent responsiveness and reduces resolution time.
  • ServiceNow Service Bridge automates order processing and customer support tasks.

British telecommunications company BT Group and ServiceNow have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to enhance customer and employee experiences. The multi-year agreement will extend ServiceNow's service management capabilities across all units of BT Group, following successful integration in its Digital unit in 2022. According to a joint statement released on Thursday, this initiative is expected to drive savings, efficiency, and improved customer experiences.

Also Read: BT Group Expands Collaboration With Optiva for Open APIs




AI-Powered Service Management

Additionally, BT Group plans to pilot ServiceNow's Now Assist for Telecom Service Management (TSM) to enhance generative AI capabilities for both internal teams and customer-facing operations.

BT Group will utilise ServiceNow Service Bridge, a key application within the service management platform, to automate and streamline tasks such as order processing, customer support, and service across BT Group and its enterprise clients.

Service Bridge will integrate previously isolated processes into a unified digital workflow, enabling customers to submit requests directly to BT's service team from their own ServiceNow environments, the company explained.

Benefits and Improvements

In initial pilot results involving 300 agents, Now Assist demonstrated significant improvements by enhancing agent responsiveness and delivering better experiences for both BT Group's agents and customers, the telco said. By reducing overall handling time, Now Assist is helping BT Group improve its mean time to resolve by a third.

Also Read: BT Launches NB-IoT Network to Support UK Smart Cities and Industries

Hena Jalil, Managing Director and Business CIO at BT Group remarked, "Reimagining how we deliver service management requires a platform first approach, building stronger foundations for us to do things faster and smarter. Our approach, powered by ServiceNow and enhanced with AI, will transform customer experience at BT Group, unlocking value at every stage of the journey. In short, it is further evidence to customers that we’ve got their back."

By leveraging ServiceNow's platform and AI capabilities, BT Group aims to achieve higher levels of productivity and innovation in customer service within the telecommunications industry.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Expert Opinion

