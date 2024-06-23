BSNL Identifies 24 Surplus Land Parcels in Kerala Circle: Report

The Indian government has asked BSNL to sell all the land parcels or real-estate assets that are not being utilised by the company. The money raised will be put to use for the revival of the state-run telco.

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has identified 24 surplus land parcels in the Kerala telecom circle.
  • These land parcels have been identified to be sold to raise money to roll out 4G in India.
  • Two of the vacant land parcels in the circle will be sold in the first phase through e-tender and e-auction.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has identified 24 surplus land parcels in the Kerala telecom circle. These land parcels have been identified to be sold to raise money to roll out 4G in India. Two of the vacant land parcels in the circle will be sold in the first phase through e-tender and e-auction, said a report from TheHindu. These land parcels are at the Kottarakkara and Choondy Telephone Exchange at Aluva. The development was shared by V. Surendran, Principal General Manager, BSNL Ernakulam Business Area.




In Choondy, the land parcel is 9000 square meter and has a reserve price of Rs 16.47 crore. The BSNL Kerala circle aims to raise a total of Rs 60 crore through such land parcels, the report said. Details for the e-bidding are available at https://www.mstcecommerce.com. The last date for submitting the bids is July 1, 2024.

The Indian government has asked BSNL to sell all the land parcels or real-estate assets that are not being utilised by the company. The money raised will be put to use for the revival of the state-run telco. This was one of the measures in a relief package announced by the center. BSNL is currently ion the process of rolling out homegrown 4G and 5G.

In a similar development, recently, BSNL raised Rs 40 crore by selling land in the Andhra Pradesh circle. Efforts are underway by BSNL bodies in other telecom circles as well to raise money by selling land. This is a great way for the telco to bring efficiency into operations and let go of assets that are not being utilised to run the business. It will take some time, but BSNL will be able to sell more land parcels and raise huge sum of money to use it for next-generation network rollout.

