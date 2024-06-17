BSNL Raised Rs 40 Crore by Selling Land Parcels in Andhra Pradesh: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has raised Rs 40 crore by selling land parcels in Andhra Pradesh circle. The Indian government directed BSNL to sell all the land parcels which weren't being utilised to raise money for rolling out 4G. While the execution of this plan is going slower than directed, in the last year, in AP circle, BSNL raised Rs 40 crore by selling two land parcels, said Seshachalam, Chief General Manager of BSNL AP telecom circle.









The Indian government wants to use the money raised for the revival of BSNL. In Andhra Pradesh, according to a HansIndia report, BSNL sold two land parcels, one in Vijayawada, and another at Tadepalligudem, earning Rs 40 crore. Efforts are underway to sell more land parcels across India. Over 27 land parcels are put in e-auction through Metal Scrap Trading Corporation (MTSC). Out of these, 3 are present in Andhra Pradesh.

The central government envisions BSNL to turn into a profitable company by FY27. The state-run telco is already registering operational profits. With the help of 4G and advanced network technology, BSNL expects to add more customers in the future and turn profitable.

BSNL has received multiple relief packages over the last five years and still hasn't made any major progress. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is helping BSNL roll out homegrown 4G and in the future, will also help with network maintenance activity.

BSNL is in dire need of raising money to roll out 4G faster and also scale marketing activities. For a proper business revamp, BSNL has roped in BCG (Boston Consulting Group), a US-based firm to help with revival strategy and in the later phase, also help with marketing.