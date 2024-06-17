India Witnessed Deployment of Over 3,500 5G BTS During May 2024

Reported by Kripa B

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan Lead in 5G Expansion; Vodafone Idea to Join the Race.

Highlights

  • Total 5G BTS in India rises from 442,416 to 446,000 in May 2024.
  • Chhattisgarh, Goa among states with the least 5G BTS additions.
  • Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio currently offer unlimited 5G at 4G prices.

India witnessed the deployment of 3,584 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) across various states and union territories (UTs) during May 2024, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). BTS are the equipment that facilitates wireless communication between user equipment and a network. According to the latest data revealed by the DoT, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and West Bengal witnessed the addition of the highest number of 5G BTS in May 2024.

Also Read: India Witnessed Deployment of Over 6,000 5G BTS During April 2024




India 5G BTS Additions

The addition of 3,584 5G BTS has increased the total number of BTS across the country from 442,416 in April 2024 to 446,000 in May 2024. In January 2024, India added 7,631 5G BTS, followed by 6,142 in February, 9,733 in March, 6,696 in April, and 3,584 in May. The most recent addition in May had the fewest deployments so far in 2024.

5G BTS Deployed in May 2024

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
30 Apr 202431 May 2024BTS Additions in May 2024
1Karnataka2938429979595
2Uttar Pradesh4968950212523
3Rajasthan2581326118305
4Punjab1533615606270
5West Bengal2861628834218
6Gujarat2984330045202
7Maharashtra4554845739191
8Haryana1587816040162
9Odisha1203812175137
10Telangana1695717082125
11Tamil Nadu3411334233120
12Delhi1141711531114
13Assam8561864281
14Uttarakhand5464553773
15Bihar225112258271
16Kerala191981926163
17Jharkhand9474952955
18Andhra Pradesh181931823946
19Manipur968101345
20Madhya Pradesh191111915544
21Himachal Pradesh4043407431
22Jammu & Kashmir (UT)6827685427
23Meghalaya69671418
24Mizoram44545510
25Tripura1215122510
26UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3843939
27Nagaland7227319
28Laddakh2302388
29Arunachal Pradesh5735807
30Puducherry (UT)5635696
31Chhattisgarh645864624
32Andaman & Nicobar1151172
33Chandigarh (UT)7437441
34Goa9799801
35Sikkim3093101
Lakshadweep (UT)220
Grand Total4424164460003584

Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh (UT), Goa, and Sikkim witnessed the fewest number of 5G BTS deployments during the said month, while Lakshadweep (UT) did not see any deployments. However, the 5G BTS numbers are expected to grow in the coming days once Vodafone Idea (Vi) starts rolling out its 5G network.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Says Enlarging Its Footprints With 5G Rollout

Current 5G Service Providers in India

So far, only Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are officially offering commercial 5G services with no monetary benefits. 5G is offered at 4G pricing and currently, unlimited 5G is offered by both telcos. Vodafone Idea's CEO has written to customers in an email stating that the company will focus on 4G expansion and 5G rollout, TelecomTalk reported.

Also Read: BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh

While it is uncertain when BSNL/MTNL 4G service will be available on a PAN India basis, in a recent development, BSNL has launched indigenous 4G services in the Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh. However, as per reports, BSNL's 4G deployments are upgradable to 5G. So, once 4G deployments are complete, BSNL users can expect the activation of 5G services with minimal delay.

Reported By

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Expert Opinion

