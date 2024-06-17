India Witnessed Deployment of Over 3,500 5G BTS During May 2024



India witnessed the deployment of 3,584 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) across various states and union territories (UTs) during May 2024, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). BTS are the equipment that facilitates wireless communication between user equipment and a network. According to the latest data revealed by the DoT, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and West Bengal witnessed the addition of the highest number of 5G BTS in May 2024.

Also Read: India Witnessed Deployment of Over 6,000 5G BTS During April 2024









India 5G BTS Additions

The addition of 3,584 5G BTS has increased the total number of BTS across the country from 442,416 in April 2024 to 446,000 in May 2024. In January 2024, India added 7,631 5G BTS, followed by 6,142 in February, 9,733 in March, 6,696 in April, and 3,584 in May. The most recent addition in May had the fewest deployments so far in 2024.

5G BTS Deployed in May 2024

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 30 Apr 2024 31 May 2024 BTS Additions in May 2024 1 Karnataka 29384 29979 595 2 Uttar Pradesh 49689 50212 523 3 Rajasthan 25813 26118 305 4 Punjab 15336 15606 270 5 West Bengal 28616 28834 218 6 Gujarat 29843 30045 202 7 Maharashtra 45548 45739 191 8 Haryana 15878 16040 162 9 Odisha 12038 12175 137 10 Telangana 16957 17082 125 11 Tamil Nadu 34113 34233 120 12 Delhi 11417 11531 114 13 Assam 8561 8642 81 14 Uttarakhand 5464 5537 73 15 Bihar 22511 22582 71 16 Kerala 19198 19261 63 17 Jharkhand 9474 9529 55 18 Andhra Pradesh 18193 18239 46 19 Manipur 968 1013 45 20 Madhya Pradesh 19111 19155 44 21 Himachal Pradesh 4043 4074 31 22 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 6827 6854 27 23 Meghalaya 696 714 18 24 Mizoram 445 455 10 25 Tripura 1215 1225 10 26 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 384 393 9 27 Nagaland 722 731 9 28 Laddakh 230 238 8 29 Arunachal Pradesh 573 580 7 30 Puducherry (UT) 563 569 6 31 Chhattisgarh 6458 6462 4 32 Andaman & Nicobar 115 117 2 33 Chandigarh (UT) 743 744 1 34 Goa 979 980 1 35 Sikkim 309 310 1 Lakshadweep (UT) 2 2 0 Grand Total 442416 446000 3584

Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh (UT), Goa, and Sikkim witnessed the fewest number of 5G BTS deployments during the said month, while Lakshadweep (UT) did not see any deployments. However, the 5G BTS numbers are expected to grow in the coming days once Vodafone Idea (Vi) starts rolling out its 5G network.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Says Enlarging Its Footprints With 5G Rollout

Current 5G Service Providers in India

So far, only Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are officially offering commercial 5G services with no monetary benefits. 5G is offered at 4G pricing and currently, unlimited 5G is offered by both telcos. Vodafone Idea's CEO has written to customers in an email stating that the company will focus on 4G expansion and 5G rollout, TelecomTalk reported.

Also Read: BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh

While it is uncertain when BSNL/MTNL 4G service will be available on a PAN India basis, in a recent development, BSNL has launched indigenous 4G services in the Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh. However, as per reports, BSNL's 4G deployments are upgradable to 5G. So, once 4G deployments are complete, BSNL users can expect the activation of 5G services with minimal delay.