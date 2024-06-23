Airtel Africa Partners With WebEngage for Digital Customer Management



Highlights

  • Airtel Africa integrates with WebEngage to manage its digital customer base effectively.
  • Partnership achieves over 30 percent conversion rate through personalised customer journeys.
  • Plans for expanding personalised digital experiences across multiple channels.

Airtel Africa Partners With WebEngage for Digital Customer Management
Airtel Africa, the continent's second-largest telecom provider with over 150 million subscribers across 14 countries, has partnered with WebEngage to enhance the management of its digital customer base. According to Airtel, the integration was completed within three months. Airtel provides mobile money, entertainment, and digital services to all its users across Africa. The integration will enable Airtel to monitor user service activities in a personalised manner, aiming to retain customers and improve engagement, the official release said.

Also Read: Airtel Africa Selects Network International for Payments Processing




Implementation and Impact

The partnership will expand to include Airtel Money, Smart Cash in Nigeria, and Airtel TV, creating personalized digital experiences across the web, app, in-app, Meta, Google, and traditional channels such as SMS and email.

Airtel Africa said, "With a massive rollout completed within a three-month timeframe, WebEngage's CDP is now observing more than 600 user actions across all 14 markets and consistently building an actionable digital profile list. More than 30 highly personalised customer journeys are live, engaging more than one million subscribers and resulting in over 30 percent conversions."

Future Expansion and Strategic Goals

"Our objective is to improve CLTV for every customer, with highly targeted offerings across channels that meet their individual needs. We have built a foundation of digital customer base management with WebEngage for the My Airtel app, driving customer engagement and deeper product penetration into mobile money and adjacent digital services. It is essential to note that we ensure complete customer privacy throughout," added Airtel Africa.

Also Read: Airtel Africa Launches Telesonic, Wholesale Unit for Fibre Bandwidth Services

WebEngage commented, "With our advanced customer data platform, cutting-edge analytics, generative AI, and personalised capabilities, we will help them achieve 1:1 customer engagement on owned, paid media, and digital channels. We have numerous use cases planned to increase app usage, retain users on digital properties, and improve CLTV. Our on-ground customer success teams, based in Nairobi and Dubai, will work hand-in-hand with Airtel OpCos and Group to accelerate this execution."

The collaboration with WebEngage, a MarTech SaaS provider, is set to transform Airtel’s customer engagement strategies across web, app, SMS, and email channels.

