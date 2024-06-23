Actis Launches Epoch Digital, an Asian Data Centre Platform



Global investor in sustainable infrastructure, Actis, has launched Epoch Digital, its new data centre company in Asia. Epoch Digital's current portfolio under development includes 200 MW of IT capacity across three identified projects and a pipeline for future expansion.

Projects in Key Markets

Epoch Digital aims to develop, own, and operate a scalable and geographically diversified portfolio of data centres across strategic and highly selective markets in Asia. These are areas where hyperscale customers are experiencing imminent demand, and where Actis and the leadership team of Epoch Digital enjoy a competitive advantage, the company said.

The first project is a 23 MW data centre in Taipei, Taiwan. The second, located in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, will provide 120 MW of capacity to meet the data centre demand from Singapore, which has faced a moratorium on new data centres since 2019. The third project is a data centre in Greater Seoul, South Korea. However, Actis has not disclosed the IT capacity of its third project.

Leveraging Actis’ Expertise

Building on Actis’ history of over 300 MW of data centre capacity globally, Epoch Digital will leverage Actis’ expertise in digital infrastructure, renewable energy, and sustainable solutions. The platform will offer energy-efficient and cost-effective data centres to meet the rising demand for decarbonised infrastructure.

Actis has committed over USD 1.5 billion to the digital infrastructure sector, further strengthening its position with the launch of Epoch Digital, the company said.