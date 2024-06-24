Jio 2.5GB Daily Data Plan for 30 Days, Would You Go for It?

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has four prepaid plans on offer that come with 2.5GB of daily data. However, out of these, three plans come with a service validity of 365 days. In the short term, there is a plan for with 30 days validity, and it is quite an interesting offer. This plan costs Rs 349 and is not a new offering. The Rs 349 plan offers you 2.5GB of daily data for 30 days. Let's quickly go over the plan and its benefits to analyse how much it costs on a daily basis and whether it is good enough for you.









Reliance Jio Rs 349 Prepaid Plan: Breakdown

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 plan comes with 30 days of service validity. It offers a total of 75GB of data in the form of 2.5GB of high-speed FUP (fair usage policy) data every day. With this plan, users also get unlimited 5G data, so that's a bonus on top of the 4G data you are already getting from the company.

Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. The additional benefits include JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Note that it is not the JioCinema Premium subscription bundled. If you want access to the premium content of JioCinema, you have two available plans right now. You can learn more about them through the link below.

For now, let's focus on the Rs 349 plan. This plan costs Rs 11.63 on a daily basis. While this looks a little more expensive than other plans, there's a reason why it is this expensive - you get plenty of 4G data. The average cost of 1GB of data with this plan is Rs 4.6, which is quite cheap. Post the consumption of FUP data, the internet speed of 4G data reduces to 64 Kbps. But if you are under the 5G coverage of Jio, then you don't have to worried about slow internet.