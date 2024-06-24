Nepal Telecom Expands 4G Network to Annapurna and Machhapuchhre Base Camps: Report

Reported by Srikapardhi

Enhanced Connectivity for Tourists and Locals in Key Western Nepal Destinations.

Highlights

  • Tourists and locals in the Annapurna region gain enhanced connectivity.
  • Deurali upgraded from 2G to high-speed 4G network.
  • Annapurna Base Camp now enjoys first-ever 4G service at such high altitude.

Nepal Telecom (NT) has expanded its 4G network coverage to key tourist destinations, Machhapuchhre Base Camp (MBC) and Annapurna Base Camp (ABC). The state-owned telecommunication company announced the expansion of its 4G services to these famous tourist destinations located in western Nepal on Friday, according to local media.

Also Read: Ncell Enhances 4G Service in Lumbini and Bagmati Provinces of Nepal




Nepal Telecom 4G Network Expansion

The expanded 4G services will benefit tourists trekking in the Annapurna region, as well as the local people and business community residing in the area, Nepal Telecom (NT) said in a statement.

Additionally, NT has upgraded Deurali, another tourist site near the Annapurna area, from a 2G network to a more advanced high-speed 4G network.

Also Read: Ncell Boosts 4G Service in Sudurpaschim and Lumbini Provinces of Nepal

Machhapuchhre Base Camp

Machhapuchhre Base Camp, often abbreviated as MBC, is located in the Annapurna region of Nepal. It serves as a gateway for trekkers heading to Annapurna Base Camp (ABC). MBC sits at an elevation of approximately 3,700 meters above sea level.

Annapurna Base Camp

Annapurna Base Camp is situated in the Kaski district of western Nepal at an elevation of about 4,130 meters in the Annapurna Sanctuary, a high glacial basin in the Annapurna range.

Also Read: Ncell Axiata Expands 4G Services to Remote District of Jumla, Nepal

Reportedly, this is the first time that 4G service has become available at such a high altitude, Nepal Telecom (NT) said in a press release.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

