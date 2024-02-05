Ncell Boosts 4G Service in Sudurpaschim and Lumbini Provinces of Nepal

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Ncell's latest enhancements to its 4G service, bringing improved connectivity to various districts in Sudurpaschim and Lumbini provinces.

Highlights

  • Ncell's dedication to expanding and enhancing mobile broadband access.
  • Achieved 92.09 percent population coverage with 4G across all 77 districts.
  • 4G subscriber base with 6.88 million users.

Follow Us

Ncell Boosts 4G Service in Sudurpaschim and Lumbini Provinces of Nepal
Nepalese mobile network operator Ncell has announced further improvements to its 4G service at the local level in various districts of Sudurpaschim and Lumbini provinces. Additionally, customers from over 18 areas across these provinces can now access the upgraded 4G service, Ncell said.

Also Read: Ncell Expands 4G Coverage to Remote Districts of Nepal




Enhanced 4G Service

In Sudurpaschim Province, the localities with enhanced 4G service include Belauri, Dhangadhi, Gauriganga, Ghodaghodi, Janaki, Krishnapur, and Lamkichuha. Similarly, in the Lumbini Province, areas such as Butwal, Devdaha, Ghorahi, Lumbini Development Area, Narainapur, Omsatiya, Sainamaina, Siddarthnagar, Sunwal, Tilottama, and Tulsipur will experience improved 4G connectivity.

Ncell stated that it has undertaken these upgrades in line with its commitment to ensuring easy access to mobile broadband connectivity by expanding and improving the 4G service in these locations. The company remains committed to enhancing the already expanded 4G service in different parts of the country with necessary investments, depending on the need for improvement, Ncell said.

Also Read: Ncell Axiata Expands 4G Services to Remote District of Jumla, Nepal

Nationwide Coverage Milestone

Since launching 4G in the Kathmandu Valley on June 1, 2017, Ncell has progressively expanded its 4G coverage to all 77 districts, achieving a population coverage of 92.09 percent, the official release noted.

As of mid-October 2023, Ncell has 6.88 million 4G subscribers, representing a market share of 54.06 percent, according to statistics from the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA). In addition to service expansion, Ncell has also been upgrading 4G capacity in its towers in various districts.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Thambha :

Jio is forcing the telecom industry to shutdown 2G services as 95% of the 2G users will move to Jio…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

Faraz :

So today somehow I managed to find it. " Vi Enhances Network Experience for customers in Kerala Kochi | 23…

Vodafone Idea Net Loss Narrows to Rs 6,989 Crore in…

Faraz :

I am not disappointed from their speed. But the number of times their service go down for maintenance purpose is…

Bharti Airtel Tops Broadband Experience in India: Report

Faraz :

Shuting down 3G will only save their cost/expenses, it won't add anything to 4G. They either buy more in 2100…

Vodafone Idea Again Talks About 5G, But Still no Funding…

Faraz :

Yes we are worried about tarrif hike as it might be a significant one. After looking at AirFiber plans. I…

Vodafone Idea Again Talks About 5G, But Still no Funding…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments