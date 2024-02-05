Ncell Boosts 4G Service in Sudurpaschim and Lumbini Provinces of Nepal



Nepalese mobile network operator Ncell has announced further improvements to its 4G service at the local level in various districts of Sudurpaschim and Lumbini provinces. Additionally, customers from over 18 areas across these provinces can now access the upgraded 4G service, Ncell said.

Enhanced 4G Service

In Sudurpaschim Province, the localities with enhanced 4G service include Belauri, Dhangadhi, Gauriganga, Ghodaghodi, Janaki, Krishnapur, and Lamkichuha. Similarly, in the Lumbini Province, areas such as Butwal, Devdaha, Ghorahi, Lumbini Development Area, Narainapur, Omsatiya, Sainamaina, Siddarthnagar, Sunwal, Tilottama, and Tulsipur will experience improved 4G connectivity.

Ncell stated that it has undertaken these upgrades in line with its commitment to ensuring easy access to mobile broadband connectivity by expanding and improving the 4G service in these locations. The company remains committed to enhancing the already expanded 4G service in different parts of the country with necessary investments, depending on the need for improvement, Ncell said.

Nationwide Coverage Milestone

Since launching 4G in the Kathmandu Valley on June 1, 2017, Ncell has progressively expanded its 4G coverage to all 77 districts, achieving a population coverage of 92.09 percent, the official release noted.

As of mid-October 2023, Ncell has 6.88 million 4G subscribers, representing a market share of 54.06 percent, according to statistics from the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA). In addition to service expansion, Ncell has also been upgrading 4G capacity in its towers in various districts.