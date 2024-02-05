Deutsche Telekom Expands Mobile Network Coverage at 849 Sites in Germany



German telecommunications carrier Deutsche Telekom has expanded mobile network coverage at 849 sites in the past four weeks. The company has built 118 new locations, now operating on LTE and 5G frequencies. Mobile network capacity was increased to enhance the network at 731 existing locations, with 5G being activated for the first time at 111 of these sites.

Telekom's 5G Network

According to Deutsche Telekom, approximately 10,700 5G antennas are now broadcasting nationwide on the fast 3.6 GHz frequency in 840 cities and municipalities, delivering download speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Telekom noted that as of today, 96 percent of German households can access its 5G network, while household coverage for LTE is at 99 percent.

Enhanced Mobile Network Coverage

"We continue to increase the pace of mobile communications expansion," says Telekom Deutschland. "Ninety-six percent of the population can already use 5G from Telekom, and by 2025, we aim to reach 99 percent of the population. We provide Germany with a comprehensive and sustainable network to prepare for the digital future."

Fiber Optic Connection Milestones

In a recent development reported by TelecomTalk, Deutsche Telekom announced that one million customers are now actively using an FTTP (pure fiber) connection on its network. The number of households with access to a fiber connection increased by 380,000 in December 2023, now totalling around 8 million.