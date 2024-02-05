Deutsche Telekom Expands Mobile Network Coverage at 849 Sites in Germany

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Deutsche Telekom accelerates mobile network expansion with upgrades to 849 sites, including 118 new locations with LTE and 5G.

Highlights

  • Upgrades to 849 sites for improved mobile network coverage.
  • Activation of 5G at 111 existing locations, enhancing network capabilities.
  • xpansion of FTTP connections, with one million customers now actively using pure fiber connections.

Follow Us

Deutsche Telekom Expands Mobile Network Coverage at 849 Sites in Germany
German telecommunications carrier Deutsche Telekom has expanded mobile network coverage at 849 sites in the past four weeks. The company has built 118 new locations, now operating on LTE and 5G frequencies. Mobile network capacity was increased to enhance the network at 731 existing locations, with 5G being activated for the first time at 111 of these sites.

Also Read: Telekom Deutschland Expands Fiber, Achieves 96 Percent 5G Coverage in 2023




Telekom's 5G Network

According to Deutsche Telekom, approximately 10,700 5G antennas are now broadcasting nationwide on the fast 3.6 GHz frequency in 840 cities and municipalities, delivering download speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Telekom noted that as of today, 96 percent of German households can access its 5G network, while household coverage for LTE is at 99 percent.

Enhanced Mobile Network Coverage

"We continue to increase the pace of mobile communications expansion," says Telekom Deutschland. "Ninety-six percent of the population can already use 5G from Telekom, and by 2025, we aim to reach 99 percent of the population. We provide Germany with a comprehensive and sustainable network to prepare for the digital future."

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Reaches One Million Fiber Optic Customers Milestone

Fiber Optic Connection Milestones

In a recent development reported by TelecomTalk, Deutsche Telekom announced that one million customers are now actively using an FTTP (pure fiber) connection on its network. The number of households with access to a fiber connection increased by 380,000 in December 2023, now totalling around 8 million.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Thambha :

Jio is forcing the telecom industry to shutdown 2G services as 95% of the 2G users will move to Jio…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

Faraz :

So today somehow I managed to find it. " Vi Enhances Network Experience for customers in Kerala Kochi | 23…

Vodafone Idea Net Loss Narrows to Rs 6,989 Crore in…

Faraz :

I am not disappointed from their speed. But the number of times their service go down for maintenance purpose is…

Bharti Airtel Tops Broadband Experience in India: Report

Faraz :

Shuting down 3G will only save their cost/expenses, it won't add anything to 4G. They either buy more in 2100…

Vodafone Idea Again Talks About 5G, But Still no Funding…

Faraz :

Yes we are worried about tarrif hike as it might be a significant one. After looking at AirFiber plans. I…

Vodafone Idea Again Talks About 5G, But Still no Funding…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments