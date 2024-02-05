Vodafone Idea Launches IoT Smart Central for Enterprises

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has launched 'IoT Smart Central' for its enterprise customers. The telco runs its B2B operations through Vi Business throughout the country. With the new IoT Smart Central, enterprises will get access to a future-ready, fully integrated, self-care IoT connectivity and device management platform. Enterprise customers of Vi will be able to monitor, control, and manage IoT (Internet-of-Things) assets remotely on a real-time basis through this platform.









Through the platform, customers of Vi Business will be able to get a very comprehensive view of all the IoT assets they are operating and will be able to manage them remotely. The platform will enable enterprises to manage both simple and complex tasks across various industries including banking, utilities, automobiles, and more.

Enterprises leveraging the platform to manage IoT assets will also be able to troubleshoot any issues that occur remotely. The platform will also send pr0active alerts to the customers to avoid any scenarios of overlooking mission critical issues. Vodafone Idea, in a release said, "one of the key differentiators of Vi Business IoT Smart Central is that it empowers enterprises with a full-fledged dynamic billing model and tailored rate plans based on usage patterns using advanced analytics."

The Vi IoT Smart Central comes with predictive maintenance feature to ensure that downtime can be minimised and efficiency can be brought in. Vi IoT Smart Central has already impressed Revolt Motors, an electric motorcycle company in India.

Sandeep Kumar, Director, Revolt Motors said, "To continue our competitive advantage, our IoT solution partner Vi Business plays a very critical role. They are instrumental in providing us with the most advanced future ready IoT Smart Central platform which enables us to seamlessly manage the end to end lifecycle of the IoT asset, from onboarding to in life operations. Vi Business IoT Smart Central platform has enabled us to reduce operational cost, enhance real time visibility and overall automate multiple operational work streams."