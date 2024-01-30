Jio and Vi: What they Offer for Rs 700 to Postpaid Users

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 699 prepaid plan comes with 100GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users can also get 3 additional SIMs with this plan, each at Rs 99 per month where each additional SIM will be offered 5GB of monthly data. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are Netflix (Mobile), Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have a great proposition for customers who are looking for a postpaid plan with a maximum budget of Rs 700.
  • Both telecom operators have a solid option for customers looking for a Rs 700 postpaid mobile plan.
  • Jio and Vi both are PAN-India 4G telecom operators, whereas Jio now also offers 5G at no additional cost.

Follow Us

jio and vi what they offer for

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), two of the leading telecom operators, have a great proposition for customers who are looking for a postpaid plan with a maximum budget of Rs 700. Both telecom operators have a solid option for customers looking for a Rs 700 postpaid mobile plan. Jio and Vi both are PAN-India 4G telecom operators, whereas Jio now also offers 5G at no additional cost. Despite not offering 5G, the Rs 700 plan from Vi is a great contender in front of Jio's similar-priced plan. To be precise, Jio offers its plan for Rs 699 and Vi offers its plan for Rs 701. Let's take a look at their benefits.




Read More - Jio, Airtel, and Vi Affordable Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio Rs 699 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 699 prepaid plan comes with 100GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users can also get 3 additional SIMs with this plan, each at Rs 99 per month where each additional SIM will be offered 5GB of monthly data. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are Netflix (Mobile), Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. This plan also offers unlimited 5G data. So if you have a 5G phone, you won't have to worry about data anymore with Jio if you are under the 5G coverage of the telco.

Read More - Jio is Charging Rs 11,988 for 150 Mbps Annual Plan, Check Here for Extra Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 701 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 701 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 3000 SMS/month. There's no limit to the amount of data that you can use with this plan. The additional benefits of this plan are 1 month of free Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV, and Vi Games. Then, users can further choose from the following three benefits - Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV for 12 months, SunNXT, Swiggy, EazyDiner, Norton, and EaseMyTrip.

Both the plans from Vi and Jio are a great value deal. It all depends on your needs as a person and on the basis of that, you can choose the operator you want to go with.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

WIN :

Thakur, you forgot to add latest Kerala Story of Vi from their website

Vodafone Idea Net Loss Narrows to Rs 6,989 Crore in…

Faraz :

Initially '2G Mukt' looked like promotion for 4G adoption but now Jio seems desperate for 2G shutdown. Why should gov…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

okthensir :

Can anyone tell me if Vi has stopped using Vodafone core for postpaid users? I have just started ported a…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Faraz :

Even when they were in their looting period, ARPU was less than 100 ( unlike now which is above 200…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

mani :

When did this happen? I'm so out of touch

Vodafone Idea Boosts Network Capacity in South Karnataka

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments