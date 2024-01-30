Jio and Vi: What they Offer for Rs 700 to Postpaid Users

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), two of the leading telecom operators, have a great proposition for customers who are looking for a postpaid plan with a maximum budget of Rs 700. Both telecom operators have a solid option for customers looking for a Rs 700 postpaid mobile plan. Jio and Vi both are PAN-India 4G telecom operators, whereas Jio now also offers 5G at no additional cost. Despite not offering 5G, the Rs 700 plan from Vi is a great contender in front of Jio's similar-priced plan. To be precise, Jio offers its plan for Rs 699 and Vi offers its plan for Rs 701. Let's take a look at their benefits.









Read More - Jio, Airtel, and Vi Affordable Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio Rs 699 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 699 prepaid plan comes with 100GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users can also get 3 additional SIMs with this plan, each at Rs 99 per month where each additional SIM will be offered 5GB of monthly data. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are Netflix (Mobile), Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. This plan also offers unlimited 5G data. So if you have a 5G phone, you won't have to worry about data anymore with Jio if you are under the 5G coverage of the telco.

Read More - Jio is Charging Rs 11,988 for 150 Mbps Annual Plan, Check Here for Extra Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 701 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 701 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 3000 SMS/month. There's no limit to the amount of data that you can use with this plan. The additional benefits of this plan are 1 month of free Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV, and Vi Games. Then, users can further choose from the following three benefits - Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV for 12 months, SunNXT, Swiggy, EazyDiner, Norton, and EaseMyTrip.

Both the plans from Vi and Jio are a great value deal. It all depends on your needs as a person and on the basis of that, you can choose the operator you want to go with.