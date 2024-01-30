Four Must-See Undervalued Films on OTT Platforms



Streaming platforms have evolved into the ideal shelter for moviegoers, providing a diverse choice of engaging content across genres. In the world of cinema, we offer you a finely chosen selection of significant films waiting to be discovered on top streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.

Explore new perspectives with these must-see under appreciated OTT movies and immerse yourself in a world of intriguing storytelling.









The Three of Us

The Hindi-language drama film "The Three of Us," released in 2023, features co-writing and direction by Avinash Arun. Shefali Shah portrays Shailaja Desai, a character dealing with a diagnosis of dementia. Swanand Kirkire plays her spouse, while Jaideep Ahlawat takes on the role of her childhood sweetheart, bringing dimension to the story.

Where to watch: Netflix

Tumse Na Ho Payega

In a dramatic twist of fate, Gaurav (Ishwak Singh) and his pals embark on a transforming voyage of self-discovery as they bravely choose to listen to their hearts' yearnings, boldly questioning the cultural conventions and expectations that have molded their lives to date. This comedic comedy, starring Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, and Amala Akkineni, not only peels down the layers of their characters but also sheds light on the universal concept of embracing authenticity and breaking free from societal restrictions.

Where to watch: Hotstar

Udaan

Following his expulsion from school, Rohan (Rajat Barmecha) returns home to face his father's strict authority and discovers the presence of a half-brother he had no idea about. Rohan is compelled to contribute to his father's factory, but he struggles with the conflict between familial obligations and his strong ambition to pursue a writing career.

Where to watch: Netflix

Aankhon Dekhi

"Aankhon Dekhi" is another cinematic treasure on Amazon Prime that will take you on a philosophical journey, following a man's determination to trust only what he has personally witnessed. This introspective drama starring Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Taranjit Kaur invites audiences to consider the core of belief and personal experiences.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube

From heartfelt dramas to thrilling adventures, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So, grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in the world of narrative storytelling.