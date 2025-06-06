Vodafone Idea Neck-to-Neck with Airtel in 5G Availability in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, recently deployed 5G in a few cities, and it all started with Mumbai. The company said that 70% of its eligible subscribers are already experience 5G in the city. This is a pretty huge number in a very small time. Now, 20% of the telco's total data traffic is now carried on the 5G layer. Opensignal, in its recent report said that Vodafone Idea is, "already neck-and neck with Airtel for 5G Availability, while there is very little light between the operators in this region in terms of our 5G Video Experience, 5G Live Video Experience and 5G Games Experience metrics."









This proves that Vi's 5G technology is as good as the competition. As and when the telco rolls it out in the other circles, it will keep improving. In Mumbai, at least, Vi's performance has improved signficantly in the short-term. This is only because of 5G network rollout. At the same time, it is worth noting that Vi is improving its 4G population coverage and network capacity along with modernising the technology to better customer experience.

Opensignal said, "Vi’s average 5G download speeds are more than four times faster than its overall speeds." The report also said that Mumbai is now a regional leader in 5G availability, with scores better than what leading global 5G cities such as Singapore and Seoul in South Korea have managed. As of now, BSNL is the only teleccom operator in India which doesn't have 5G yet. Regardless, BSNL has seen improvement.

According to Opensignal, "BSNL's Consistent Quality score has increased markedly — albeit from a low base — rising to 13.8% from the 8% seen in the last report, while both its Download and Upload Speed Experience scores have more-than doubled."