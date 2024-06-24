TM and Nxera Partner to Develop AI-Ready Data Centres in Malaysia



Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Nxera, the regional data centre arm of Singtel's Digital InfraCo unit, have announced a joint venture (JV) to develop advanced data centres in Malaysia. The JV aims to serve the needs of hyperscalers and AI application providers by developing data centres in Malaysia, starting with a sustainable, hyper-connected, AI-ready data centre campus in Johor.

Location and Initial Development

According to the joint statement, the partnership will leverage the subsea cable networks of TM and Singtel's Digital InfraCo. Located in Iskandar Puteri, 16 km from Singapore, the new data centre campus will be the largest for both TM and Nxera. The initial phase will offer 64 MW, scalable to 200 MW to meet market demand. The facility will feature high-power density computing and AI capabilities, utilising advanced technologies such as liquid cooling.

Technological Advancements and Sustainability

The data centre will capitalise on its close proximity to subsea cable links between Singapore and Malaysia, ensuring the best local and international connectivity. The facility will be a LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building, emphasising energy efficiency and sustainable practices.

Statements from TM and Nxera

TM said, "Establishing a hyper-connected AI-ready data centre marks the next phase in our long-standing partnership with Singtel, leveraging our strengths and commitment to elevate ASEAN as the preferred digital hub destination. TM brings the largest domestic network infrastructure, extensive international subsea cable systems, and the largest interconnected DC in Malaysia, providing a solid backbone for this project."

Nxera and Singtel Digital InfraCo unit said, "We are excited to enter the Malaysian market with TM as our strategic partner. The development of this first data centre campus in Johor, which can be expanded in phases, demonstrates our ability to scale quickly in markets that are important to our customers."

Operations and Regional Presence

TM and Nxera plan to expand submarine cable connectivity between Singapore and Johor, enhancing digital connectivity. Additionally, the joint venture will partner with Malaysian institutes of higher learning to nurture talent for the industry.

TM currently operates seven data centres across Malaysia, with two core data centres located in Klang Valley and Johor. Nxera is developing three new AI-ready data centres in the region in addition to 62 MW of existing capacity in Singapore. This includes a new 58 MW data centre in Tuas, Singapore, and data centres with partners in Indonesia and Thailand.

Nxera's total pipeline capacity is set to increase from its current operational capacity of 62 MW in Singapore to more than 200 MW in the region over the next three years.