Edgnex Announces 15 MW Data Centre in Indonesia



Edgnex Data Centres, a digital infrastructure provider owned by the Dubai-based DAMAC Group, is investing in a 15 MW data centre to be built in Jakarta, Indonesia. This is in line with the government's ambitions to raise data centre capacity to 1 gigawatt (GW).

Meeting Increasing Demand

Edgnex said the first phase of development is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025 to cater to increased demand from Cloud Service Providers (CSP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) deployments.

Strategic Location

The new facility is located on MT Haryono in Jakarta, 3 kilometres from the interconnected data centre clusters, an essential internet exchange point within Jakarta's central data hub, the official release said.

To support boosting data centre capacity, Edgnex noted that more colocation data centres that adhere to sustainable Tier 3 standards for meeting the rising demands of internet usage in the region are needed.

Sustainable Growth

DAMAC Group commented: "With this announcement, we are pleased to support the government's efforts and to bring our expertise in setting new standards for data centres in Southeast Asia, catalysing further technological innovation and growth across the region."

DAMAC Capital added: "Our new facility in downtown Jakarta will address the growing demand for Cloud Service Providers, Edge Nodes, and potential Artificial Intelligence deployments. We are also investing in a similar format across SEA and globally."