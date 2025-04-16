NorthC Acquires Six Data Centers from Colt to Bolster Presence in Europe



NorthC, a regional data center operator in northwestern Europe, has acquired six data centers from Colt Technology Services in Germany and the Netherlands, significantly expanding its footprint across the Benelux and DACH regions. The facilities, located in major metropolitan hubs including Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Dusseldorf, and Amsterdam, collectively offer more than 25 megawatts (MW) of available power, according to the official release.

Expansion into Key European Markets

"This acquisition further increases NorthC's capabilities to serve customers in multiple regions in the Benelux and DACH and establishes nationwide coverage in Germany. It also adds significant available capacity in Amsterdam, one of NorthC's core markets," the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Strengthening the NorthC-Colt Partnership

As part of the agreement, NorthC and Colt have entered into a long-term partnership. Colt will continue to be a key customer in the acquired data centers.

"This represents another major milestone in our journey to operate the leading platform of regional data centers in northwestern Europe," said Alexandra Schless, CEO of NorthC Group. "Germany, as Europe's largest economy, is a key strategic market for us. With this acquisition, we will strengthen our presence across key economic regions in Germany, which will unlock further growth and new opportunities. We're also pleased to further expand our partnership with Colt as one of the major network providers within the rich connectivity eco-system in each facility."

Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt Technology Services, said: "The sale enables us to focus on building our strengths in key strategic areas, driving growth, committing to an outstanding customer experience and building sustainable digital infrastructure."

The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions. NorthC was advised by Evercore as M&A advisor, with legal counsel provided by Latham and Watkins.

NorthC and Colt Technology Services

NorthC is an independent provider of regional data centers in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates a total of nineteen data centers and is developing new data center facilities in Frankfurt and Berlin. Colt Technology Services (Colt) is a global digital infrastructure company with more than 50 Metropolitan Area Networks and over 275 Points of Presence across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.