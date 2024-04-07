Ncell Enhances 4G Service in Lumbini and Bagmati Provinces of Nepal



Nepalese telecommunications service provider Ncell has announced improvements to its 4G service at the local level across various districts of the Lumbini and Bagmati provinces as part of its continuous Quality of Service (QoS) improvement drive. "This enhancement ensures that customers in over a dozen locations across seven districts of these provinces have access to a better network and faster speeds," Ncell said on Thursday.

Coverage in Lumbini and Bagmati

Locations where Ncell has strengthened its 4G service include Chautara Sangachowk Gadhi, Indrasarowar, Manthali, and Thaha in the Bagmati Province. Similarly, the service has been enhanced in Bhumekasthan, Chandrakot, Malarani, Mathagadhi, Pyuthan, Rambha, Sandhikharka, Tansen, and Tinau in the Lumbini Province.

Ncell Previous Expansion Efforts

In February 2024, Ncell improved its 4G coverage in Butwal, Devdaha, Ghorahi, Lumbini Development Area, Narainapur, Omsatiya, Sainamaina, Siddarthnagar, Sunwal, Tilottama, and Tulsipur in the Lumbini Province, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Additionally, Ncell mentioned that it had enhanced 4G service in the Madhesh and Gandaki Provinces in February. Furthermore, the company reaffirmed its commitment to further improving the expanded 4G service in different parts of the country.

Ncell 4G in Nepal

Ncell first launched 4G in the Kathmandu Valley in June 2017 and has since expanded its coverage to all 77 districts, ensuring service access to over 92 percent of the country's population.

According to the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA)'s statistics, Ncell's 4G subscribers stood at 6.88 million as of mid-October 2023 in terms of the Visitor Location Register (VLR), with a market share of 54.06 percent, the company reported.