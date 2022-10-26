Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Pack 200MP Camera Sensor

With the newer generation of smartphones, the kind of camera sensors that OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) use has also been changing. To be able to market the devices better, the OEMs pack higher-quality camera sensors. The Redmi note 12 Pro+, which is all set to debut in China on Thursday, is expected to come with a 200MP Samsung HPX main camera. With this camera, users are expected to be able to record in 8K 30fps and 4k 120fps.

Redmi has confirmed the development itself by sharing a post on the social media platform Weibo. The post said that the sensor would be covered with high-end ALD anti-glare coating to greatly improve the image quality.

The 200MP camera sensor in the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will come with three recording modes. To capture pictures at 4080 x 3060 pixels, it can be set to 12.5MP. The same sensor can be set at 50MP to shoot images at 8160 x 6120 pixels, and then users will also be able to capture images at 16320 x 12240 pixels resolution at 200MP.

The images from the 200MP camera sensor and the videos as well should be really good. Especially during low light conditions. The Redmi Note series is also expected to come with a special edition device with support for 210W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The launch is quite near for the China market. Global availability of the Redmi Note 12 series should follow in the coming months.

Redmi Note 12 series will come with multiple devices. The pricing details, along with a complete set of specifications, will be available at TelecomTalk as and when the devices launch.