Jio and Vi Recharge Offers You Should Take Advantage of Right Away

The 180-day, Rs 1,449 Vi Offer includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. With the Rs 1,449 recharge plan, you receive an additional 50GB off in addition to 1.5GB of data every day for 180 days.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio and Vi have offered special Diwali recharge discounts in conjunction with the on-going festival of lights.
  • During Diwali 2022, Jio and Vi are selling some of the best recharge packages available.
  • The 180-day, Rs 1,449 Vi Diwali Offer includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Jio and Vi are selling some of the best recharge packages available. While Diwali is gone, users can still recharge with these plans. Let's look at the greatest offers and discounts available to Jio and Vi consumers in India.

Vi Diwali Offer Details

As part of their Diwali promotion, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has introduced three recharge options. If you use the concerned Vi, you may get more data for free through the Vi Diwali Offer until October 31.

Vi Rs 1,449 Plan

The 180-day, Rs 1,449 Vi Diwali Offer includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. With the Rs 1,449 recharge plan, you receive an additional 50GB off in addition to 1.5GB of data every day for 180 days. This Diwali promotion enables weekend data rollover and gives you free access to the internet daily from midnight to six in the morning.

Vi Rs 2,899 Plan

Similar to the Rs 1,449 plan, the Rs 2,899 recharge plan offers the same benefits, but instead of 50GB of additional data, it delivers 75GB data, a long with a 365-day validity.

Vi Rs 3,099 Plan

2GB of data per day for 365 days is included in the Rs 3,099 Vi Diwali recharge package with additional 75GB of data. With this recharge package, users will also receive a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Jio Diwali Offer Details

For all Jio 4G Prepaid users, Reliance Jio has unveiled an unique Diwali Celebration Offer that offers numerous advantages in addition to internet access, phone calling, and SMS.

Priced at Rs 2,999, the Jio Diwali Celebration offer is good for 365 days. Users of this plan receive unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5GB of internet every day, or around 912GB (year). With this unique Diwali recharge option, Jio is also including an additional 75GB of data. Additionally, users receive a subscription to Jio services including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Additionally, Ferns & Petals is offering a discount of Rs 150, Zoomin is offering magnets, Ixigo is offering a discount of Rs 750 on airline bookings, Ajio is offering Rs 1000 off, Urban Ladder is offering Rs 1500 off, and Reliance Digital is offering Rs 1,000 off.

