ST Engineering Breaks Ground on New Singapore Data Centre

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

New SGD 120 million Facility to Boost IT Capacity and Set New Standards in Security and Sustainability.

Highlights

  • ST Engineering's new data centre will increase IT capacity to over 30 MW.
  • Designed for high-density AI and GPU workloads exceeding 20 KW per rack.
  • Plans to hire 1,000 additional digital professionals in the next five years.

Follow Us

ST Engineering Breaks Ground on New Singapore Data Centre
ST Engineering held a groundbreaking ceremony this week for its fourth data centre, located in Jalan Boon Lay, Singapore. Scheduled for completion in 2026, the Tier 3 seven-storey facility will increase the Group's total IT capacity to more than 30 MW across four locations in Singapore. The new data centre has a capex outlay of about SGD 120 million over the next three years, ST Engineering said in a statement.

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters to Build AI-Ready Facility in New Town, Kolkata




Advanced AI and GPU Workload Capabilities

The data centre is designed to accommodate high power density AI and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)-based workloads in excess of 20 KW per rack, ensuring adaptability for future AI and GPU-based workloads through partnerships with leading GPU industry players, the company said.

International Security Standards

The new data centre is designed to meet international benchmarks, including ISO 27001 for cybersecurity and ISO 42001 for responsible AI development. It boasts advanced features such as redundancy, business continuity measures, and robust information protection, which are crucial for safeguarding sensitive data assets.

"This new data centre sets new standards in security and sustainability, and we have received strong interest from customers who prioritize these areas," said ST Engineering. "The new data centre further strengthens ST Engineering's digital business offerings in Cloud, AI Analytics, and Cybersecurity."

Also Read: TM and Nxera Partner to Develop AI-Ready Data Centres in Malaysia

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

The facility achieves a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.25, well within the BCA-IMDA Green Mark Platinum threshold standard of 1.3. To enhance sustainability, the data centre will integrate various cooling systems, including proprietary Airbitat DC Cooling, liquid cooling, and immersion cooling. Additionally, 2,400 sqm of solar panels will be installed to reduce reliance on the grid.

Furthermore, ST Engineering plans to expand its talent pool by an additional 1,000 digital professionals in the next five years.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Atleast B1 is deployed for 3G/4G in most of the circle & They are using some of B8 on 2G.…

Bharti Airtel Announces Revised Mobile Tariffs: Check Complete Details

TheAndroidFreak :

BSNL and MTNL is wasting spectrum to be honest. Band 1+Band 8. This should have been useful for Airtel+Vi.

Bharti Airtel Announces Revised Mobile Tariffs: Check Complete Details

Rupesh :

Today even recharges via Amazon under Friday RuPay 20% discount offers are failing but with direct payment it gets done…

Breaking: Reliance Jio Removes Rs 395 and Rs 1559 Plan…

Faraz :

Airtel has always been expensive. ( Only inferior network like Aircel, docomo, MTS, BSNL and Telenor were cheaper ) &…

Breaking: Reliance Jio Removes Rs 395 and Rs 1559 Plan…

Faraz :

Can you buy Rs 9 voucher in Airtel and redeem whenever you want ? ( Or any other quarterly/annual plan…

Bharti Airtel Announces Revised Mobile Tariffs: Check Complete Details

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments