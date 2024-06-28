ST Engineering Breaks Ground on New Singapore Data Centre



ST Engineering held a groundbreaking ceremony this week for its fourth data centre, located in Jalan Boon Lay, Singapore. Scheduled for completion in 2026, the Tier 3 seven-storey facility will increase the Group's total IT capacity to more than 30 MW across four locations in Singapore. The new data centre has a capex outlay of about SGD 120 million over the next three years, ST Engineering said in a statement.

Advanced AI and GPU Workload Capabilities

The data centre is designed to accommodate high power density AI and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)-based workloads in excess of 20 KW per rack, ensuring adaptability for future AI and GPU-based workloads through partnerships with leading GPU industry players, the company said.

International Security Standards

The new data centre is designed to meet international benchmarks, including ISO 27001 for cybersecurity and ISO 42001 for responsible AI development. It boasts advanced features such as redundancy, business continuity measures, and robust information protection, which are crucial for safeguarding sensitive data assets.

"This new data centre sets new standards in security and sustainability, and we have received strong interest from customers who prioritize these areas," said ST Engineering. "The new data centre further strengthens ST Engineering's digital business offerings in Cloud, AI Analytics, and Cybersecurity."

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

The facility achieves a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.25, well within the BCA-IMDA Green Mark Platinum threshold standard of 1.3. To enhance sustainability, the data centre will integrate various cooling systems, including proprietary Airbitat DC Cooling, liquid cooling, and immersion cooling. Additionally, 2,400 sqm of solar panels will be installed to reduce reliance on the grid.

Furthermore, ST Engineering plans to expand its talent pool by an additional 1,000 digital professionals in the next five years.