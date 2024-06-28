Sateliot and Leaf Space Partner for Ground Segment Services



Spain-based satellite operator Sateliot announced it has successfully integrated its satellite communication stack with Italy's Leaf Space's Ground Segment as a Service (GSaaS) Network. This announcement comes ahead of the SpaceX Transporter-11 mission, during which Sateliot will launch four new 6U satellites as part of its global 5G IoT connectivity plans.

Integration with Leaf Space's GSaaS Network

Sateliot says Leaf Space's GSaaS ensures efficient scalability for its constellation, providing support and redundancy. The distributed network of 23 ground stations worldwide supports over 100 satellites, offering seamless coverage and reliability.

This integration allows Sateliot to use Leaf Space's network as a 5G point of presence, enabling seamless switching from terrestrial to satellite networks with unmodified commercial devices.

Advancing Global IoT Connectivity

Upon launch, the new 6U satellites will establish initial contact using Leaf Space's In-orbit check-in service during the Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP), ensuring reliable communication from deployment.

"Our global network is performing at its full potential and is ready to support satellites during the upcoming Transporter-11 launch and the commencement of their IoT services," said Leaf Space.

Sateliot added, "This is remarkable progress for the space ecosystem in Europe. We are demonstrating end-to-end services that ensure seamless global IoT connectivity, showcasing the power of collaboration and technological advancement within our industry."