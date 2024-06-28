Digitel Venezuela Begins 5G FWA Service Trials in Nueva Esparta and Barinas

Enhancing Connectivity in Remote Areas with High-Speed Wireless Internet.

Highlights

  • High-speed wireless internet to bridge digital divide in remote and rural areas.
  • Upgrade of 20 base stations for enhanced connectivity and minimal latency.
  • Goal to connect 400,000 homes with unprecedented internet speeds.

Venezuelan mobile operator Digitel has announced the initiation of 5G technology testing in the 3.5 GHz band in the states of Nueva Esparta and Barinas, focusing on 5G Fixed Wireless Internet (FWA) services. This move aims to enhance connectivity and browsing experiences for participating users, the telco said. The trials follow clearance received from the telecommunications regulator Conatel to launch pilots of its 5G FWA service.

Connectivity Benefits for Remote Communities

Conatel has allocated frequencies in the 3.5 GHz band for these tests, aimed at connecting communities affected by the digital divide, particularly those in remote and rural areas. Digitel has been preparing its infrastructure for 5G since 2020 and claims to be the first operator to conduct tests of the 5G network with FWA service for homes and businesses.

Digitel emphasised that the 5G FWA service offers high-speed wireless internet access, enabling connections in areas lacking wired infrastructure, including remote and rural regions. This service plays a critical role in improving access to information and bridging the digital divide.

Future Prospects and Goals

"The introduction of 5G technology in Venezuela represents a leap in innovation. As outdated wired infrastructure is replaced, wireless networks become more efficient and faster. Considering the current low rate of household connectivity in Venezuela, our goal is to reach 400,000 homes in the initial years with high-capacity, high-quality connections at speeds unprecedented in Venezuela," said Digitel.

The deployment of the 5G network in Nueva Esparta and Barinas includes upgrading 20 existing base radio stations to offer speeds up to ten times higher with minimal latency.

Digitel added, "We have realised our dream of connecting Venezuelan homes through the 5G network, a significant step toward providing all households with stable and stronger connections."

