Most Affordable JioTV Premium Plan You Can Get

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, launched JioTV Premium plans a few months back. There are four such plans. JioTV Premium is a subscription that allows users to get access to content from different OTT (over-the-top) platforms under a single roof. There are some platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video that can be accessed separately, however, other platforms including SonyLIV and ZEE5 are available on the JioTV app only.









The JioTV Premium subscription is very similar to the Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. Let's take a look at the cheapest plan available today that will give you access to JioTV Premium.

Jio Rs 148 Plan

Firstly, note that JioTV Premium and JioCinema Premium are different subscriptions. JioTV Premium is content aggregation while JioCinema Premium is just a subscription to a single platform.

The Rs 148 plan from Jio comes with 10GB of data for 28 days. The JioTV Premium subscription is also offered for 28 days only. With this, users get access to SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, EpicON, and Hoichoi.

Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps. There are more plans available from Jio that come with JioTV Premium. They cost Rs 398, Rs 1198, and Rs 4498.

Also, you must remember that the Rs 148 plan is a data voucher. This means that if you don't have an active service validity plan, then this recharge wouldn't work. The Rs 148 plan from Jio is available for customers in all the telecom circles of the country. It doesn't offer unlimited 5G since it is a data voucher and is also priced under Rs 239.