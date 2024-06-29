TRAI Introduces Stricter Regulations to Prevent Fraudulent Mobile Number Portability

Reported by Kripa B 0

New Rules to Thwart SIM Swap Frauds Effective from July 1, 2024.

Highlights

  • TRAI introduces stringent measures against fraudulent SIM swaps.
  • New regulations effective from July 1, 2024.
  • Requests for UPC to be rejected within seven days of SIM swap.

Follow Us

TRAI Introduces Stricter Regulations to Prevent Fraudulent Mobile Number Portability
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) under the Ministry of Communications has announced that the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth Amendment) Regulations, 2024, will come into effect from July 1, 2024. Aimed at thwarting fraudulent practices involving SIM swaps or replacements, these regulations introduce stringent measures to safeguard consumers.

Also Read: TRAI Clarifies: No Charges for Multiple SIMs in Proposed Numbering Plan




Key Provision of the Amendment

Under the new amendments, TRAI has included a crucial provision: requests for a Unique Porting Code (UPC) will be rejected if made within seven days of a SIM swap or replacement. This precautionary step seeks to prevent unauthorised individuals from exploiting the porting process immediately after obtaining a new SIM card through fraudulent means.

TRAI's Statement on the New Rules

"These amendment regulations are aimed at curbing the porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swap/replacement by unscrupulous elements. Through these amendment regulations, an additional criterion for the rejection of the request for allocation of a Unique Porting Code (UPC) has been introduced. Specifically, a UPC shall Not be allocated if the request for the UPC has been made before the expiry of seven days from the date of SIM swap/replacement," TRAI said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read: TRAI Issues Consultation Paper on Revision of National Numbering Plan

These regulatory changes are expected to bolster consumer trust and integrity in the telecommunications sector.

Reported By

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

ohh so after tarrif hike one needs 2gb or higher plan

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Announces Tariff Hike, Get all Details here

Shivraj Roy :

thanks for your answer

Vodafone Idea Acquires 50 MHz Spectrum in Low and Mid…

Shivraj Roy :

and right now?

Reliance Jio Acquired 1800 MHz Spectrum in 2 Circles in…

Faraz :

Today customer care executive/advisor said that I will get unlimited 5G on 666 plan also as benefits of current plan…

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Announces Tariff Hike, Get all Details here

Shivraj Roy :

I think yes you will get 5G

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Announces Tariff Hike, Get all Details here

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments