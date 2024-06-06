TRAI Issues Consultation Paper on Revision of National Numbering Plan

Reported by Yashika Goel

The National Numbering Plan plays a crucial role in the allocation and management of Telecommunication Identifiers (TIs), ensuring efficient communication and network management.

Highlights

  • Focus on adapting to 5G networks and increasing subscriber base.
  • TRAI initiates consultation on revising India's National Numbering Plan.
  • Importance of efficient Telecommunication Identifiers management.

TRAI Issues Consultation Paper on Revision of National Numbering Plan
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a consultation paper today on the revision of the National Numbering Plan in response to the evolving telecommunications landscape and the advent of 5G networks. The national numbering plan, last updated in 2003, needs review to address challenges posed by the increasing number of subscribers and the expansion of services, the statement said.

Also Read: TRAI Advocates Both Passive and Active Infrastructure Sharing in Telecom




National Numbering Plan Revision

The National Numbering Plan plays a crucial role in the allocation and management of Telecommunication Identifiers (TIs), ensuring efficient communication and network management. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) manages telecom identifiers for both fixed and mobile networks.

Current Challenges and the Need for Revision

"The National Numbering Plan 2003 was designed to allocate numbering resources for 750 million telephone connections across the country. However, after 21 years, the availability of numbering resources is now at risk due to the expansion of services and the growth in the number of connections," the Ministry of Communications said on Thursday.

With India currently boasting 1,199.28 million telephone subscribers and a tele-density of 85.69 percent as of March 31, 2024, it is crucial to assess the utilisation of TIs and make prudent policy decisions to ensure a sustainable reservoir for the continued growth of telecommunication services, the Ministry said.

Also Read: DoT Postpones Spectrum Auction 2024 to June 25th

The consultation paper, available on TRAI's website, invites stakeholders to provide their insights and suggestions on potential modifications to the National Numbering Plan. Written comments are welcomed until July 4, 2024, with counter-comments accepted until July 18, 2024.

By soliciting input from industry stakeholders, TRAI aims to develop a revised National Numbering Plan that addresses present and future constraints while ensuring the growth of India's telecommunications sector.

Expert Opinion

