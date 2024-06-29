Jio, Airtel, and Vi: Advance Recharge Rules

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have hiked the tariffs. At this point, many users want to recharge in advance with plans to ensure they spend less money on their mobile plans as the tariffs go up on July 3, 2024. Note that for Jio and Airtel, tariffs move up on July 3 and for Vodafone Idea, the tariffs move up on July 4, 2024. There are rules that telecom operators have set for their customers if they want to recharge in advance. Today, we will talk about these rules and it is worth noting that for every telecom operator, the rules are different. Let's start with Jio.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Announces Tariff Hike, Get all Details here

Reliance Jio Advance Recharge or Multiple Recharge Rules

Reliance Jio allows customers to recharge for unlimited days in advance. There's no rule restricting users to recharge only three or four times, users can do it as many times as they want. Currently, users are more perplexed or confused about what will happen to the 5G offer. A Jio executive not wishing to be named has told TelecomTalk that users can recharge with 5G unlimited plans before July 3 (even if the plans offer 1.5GB daily data), to get the unlimited 5G offer, even if their plan activates after July 3.

However, to be on the safe side, you can always recharge in advance with plans that offer 2GB daily data to ensure that you get 5G unlimited data offer from Jio regardless of the date your plan is activated.

Read More - Reliance Jio Announces Tariff Hikes: Check New Plans and Details

Bharti Airtel Advance Recharge or Multiple Recharge Rules

Bharti Airtel allows users to recharge in advance for up to 730 days. The telco has said that users recharging with the 155, 179, 199, 289, 296, 455, 489, 509, 1799 plans will have to use the same denomination or same amount plan to recharge in advance. Meaning, if you have recharged with the Rs 155 plan, then all the advance recharges have to be of Rs 155 plan as well.

There are also plans where such a rule is not applicable. The 209, 239, 265, 299, 319, 359, 399, 479, 499, 519, 549, 666, 699, 719, 779, 839, 869, 999, 1499, 2999, 3359 plan users can recharge with any other plan in advance as well. For example, if you are using the Rs 209 plan, then you can also recharge in advance with the Rs 719 plan or any different plan.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Announces Revised Mobile Tariffs: Check Complete Details

Vodafone Idea Advance Recharge or Multiple Recharge Rules

Unfortunately, Vi hasn't mentioned anything about the advance recharge on its website. If we were to go by the old rules, then users can recharge with the same plan they are currently using. But do not recharge for more than two times to be on the safe side and try to recharge with plans for under an year. If Vi comes out with information regarding this, we will surely update it here and on our social media platforms.