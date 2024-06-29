Mauritius Telecom Expands 5G Network Across the Island

With this announcement, the company is now expanding the deployment of the 5G mobile network throughout the island, investing several billions.

Highlights

  • Mauritius Telecom extends 5G coverage across Mauritius and Rodrigues.
  • my.t 5G promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with enhanced connectivity.
  • Launch event featured new my.t mobile 5G plans for prepaid and postpaid users.

Mauritius Telecom Expands 5G Network Across the Island
Mauritius Telecom (MT) announced that its 5G network is now available island-wide. The company made this announcement during an event on June 18, in the presence of the Minister of Information Technology, Communication, and Innovation. This nationwide 5G rollout follows the initial deployment of the 5G network in 2021.

Also Read: Mauritius Telecom T3 Subsea Cable Lands in Mauritius




MT's Island-Wide 5G Rollout

Initially, Mauritius Telecom launched 5G in five specific areas in July 2021. Later, in April 2024, MT extended the 5G network to Rodrigues, expanding the operator's 5G footprint to six locations, the official release said.

With this announcement, the company is now expanding the deployment of the 5G mobile network throughout the island, investing several billions. As part of this expansion into populated areas, the mobile portfolio has been revamped to include 5G access under the my.t brand.

Benefits of my.t 5G for Consumers

Under my.t 5G, Mauritius Telecom promises download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, improved latency, and seamless connectivity, enabling multiple devices to connect simultaneously. The technology will also support innovations such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and the Internet of Things (IoT), the company said.

Also Read: Mauritius Telecom to Deploy Aprecomm’s Network Intelligence Solutions

"The deployment of 5G island-wide is a significant step in enhancing the digital landscape of our country and transforming not only our personal digital experiences but our entire lives," Mauritius Telecom said.

During the event, MT also launched new my.t mobile 5G offerings for both postpaid and prepaid customers to experience high-speed internet on 5G.

