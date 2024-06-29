Boost Mobile Rolls Out Simultaneous Aggregation for Enhanced Speeds Across Network

Reported by Srikapardhi

Boost Mobile Introduces 4CC Downlink and 2CC Uplink Aggregation for Enhanced Network Performance.

Highlights

  • Peak speeds on Boost's 5G network reach up to 1 Gbps.
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 users will be the first to experience the new technology.
  • Boost Mobile offers 5G Voice (VoNR) to over 200 million Americans.

American wireless service provider Boost Mobile, a brand of Dish Wireless, announced the commercial launch of simultaneous 5G four-carrier (4CC) downlink and two-carrier (2CC) uplink aggregation on its network, with peak speeds reaching up to 1 Gbps. The company said this week that customers across the country with compatible handsets will experience supercharged speeds across the Boost Mobile network.

Also Read: DISH Wireless Achieves Simultaneous 5G Uplink and Downlink CA for FDD Spectrum




Advanced 5G Network Capabilities

5G delivers greater performance with faster speeds and lower latency (quicker response time) than previous wireless network generations. Additionally, the benefit of carrier aggregation (CA) allows the Boost Mobile network to offer customers more speed and capacity nationwide. This means customers can receive and send more data faster, the company explained.

Enhanced Performance and Speed with Carrier Aggregation

"As the first network operator to commercially launch simultaneous 2x uplink and 4x downlink carrier aggregation, Boost continues to push the boundaries of network technology," said Boost Mobile.

Carrier aggregation allows Boost to combine more spectrum channels (or carriers) to deliver greater speeds and performance. Boost said it merged 100 MHz of spectrum across four spectrum channels, enabling it to handle more traffic.

Also Read: DISH Expands VoNR Coverage to Over 200 Million Americans Nationwide

Boost noted that customers with a device from the Samsung Galaxy S24 family will be the first to experience simultaneous 4CC downlink and 2CC uplink, with more devices to follow.

Nationwide Rollout of 5G Voice Services

Most recently, Dish announced that Boost Mobile offers 5G Voice or VoNR (Voice over New Radio) to more than 200 million Americans nationwide, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

