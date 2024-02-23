DISH Expands VoNR Coverage to Over 200 Million Americans Nationwide



US wireless carrier DISH Wireless, a subsidiary of EchoStar, announced that its Boost Wireless Network with VoNR, or 5G voice, is now available to over 200 million Americans nationwide. DISH said it is committed to providing Americans with more connectivity options, and this milestone marks an expansion of the network as the fourth nationwide wireless carrier.

Boost 5G VoNR Network

Dish asserts that Boost Wireless Network's 5G voice and data services are the latest in wireless connectivity, and a cutting-edge network requires devices that use the most up-to-date technology.

The Boost Wireless Network is compatible with 5G smartphones on the market, including the iPhone 15 lineup, the all-new Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and the Motorola Razr. Dish said it launched seven new Boost Wireless Network compatible devices in January 2024 alone for its retail wireless subscribers.

EchoStar said, "We are proud to now offer 5G voice to over 200 million Americans nationwide, as we continue to expand, optimise, meet milestones, and advance the Boost Wireless Network buildout in alignment with our network development plan."

Boost Wireless Network

The Boost Wireless Network, commercially launched in 2022, is claimed to be the world's first standalone 5G Open RAN cloud-based network. With 5G Voice or VoNR (Voice over New Radio), the network is the first and largest commercial deployment of this technology to date, according to DISH.

As reported by TelecomTalk, this achievement follows DISH announcing that its 5G VoNR Network reached over 140 million Americans in over 85 markets in December 2023.