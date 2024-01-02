EchoStar Announces Completion of Merger With DISH Network

Reported by Yashika Goel

This transaction combines DISH Network's satellite technology, streaming services, and nationwide 5G network with EchoStar's satellite communications solutions, creating a combined company with terrestrial and non-terrestrial wireless connectivity.

Highlights

  • DISH's 5G network covers over 70 percent of the US population.
  • JUPITER 3 satellite launch enhances capacity for terrestrial and non-terrestrial services.
  • Headquarters of the combined entity is situated in Englewood, Colorado.

American company EchoStar announced today the completion of its acquisition of DISH Network on December 31, 2023. According to the official release, to finalise the acquisition, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar merged with and into DISH Network, with DISH Network surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar. This transaction combines DISH Network's satellite technology, streaming services, and nationwide 5G network with EchoStar's satellite communications solutions, creating a combined company with terrestrial and non-terrestrial wireless connectivity.

Also Read: Dish Network and EchoStar Announce an All-Stock Merger




Expanded Connectivity

DISH Network's 5G wireless network now covers more than 70 percent of the US population, and the successful launch of EchoStar's JUPITER 3 satellite, with significant available capacity for converged terrestrial and non-terrestrial services, will uniquely position the combined company to deliver a broad set of communication and distribution capabilities, said the company.

Also Read: Dish 5G Network Now Covers 70 Percent of the US Population

Ubiquitous Connectivity

"This merger brings us one step closer to our goal of offering ubiquitous connectivity to people, enterprises, and things everywhere," said EchoStar. "Our combined brands, technology, and operational and engineering resources uniquely position EchoStar to provide a compelling global offering that connects consumers to the internet access, mobile phone service, television programming, and streaming content they want, as well as delivering business and government customers the secure terrestrial, non-terrestrial, and hybrid connectivity solutions they need."

Also Read: Dish 5G VoNR Available Across 89 Markets, Covering 140 Million Americans

Combined company

The combined company of EchoStar and DISH will have its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado and goes to market with consumer and business brands, including Boost Mobile, Boost Infinite, Sling TV, and DISH TV, as well as EchoStar, Hughes, and JUPITER satellite services, HughesON managed services, and HughesNet satellite internet.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

