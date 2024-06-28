Claro Completes First Stage of 5G Rollout in Colombia, Launches 5G Home Service



Claro Colombia (America Movil) has announced the completion of the first stage of a nationwide 5G deployment in collaboration with Nokia, just four months after obtaining the corresponding 5G spectrum licenses from Colombian authorities. This deployment includes the provision of radio, core, and transport technologies aimed at delivering extensive coverage and connectivity. The deal with Nokia covers over 1,000 sites nationwide and has been extended to an additional 400 5G sites.

Claro and Nokia Nationwide 5G Deployment

Under the contract, Nokia is supplying equipment from its AirScale portfolio for both indoor and outdoor scenarios. This includes base stations, high-capacity Massive MIMO antennas, and remote radio head (RRH) solutions. The deal provides 5G coverage in six of Colombia’s largest cities, with plans for further expansion into 14 additional cities by 2024, the official release said.

Additionally, Claro will deploy Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform to provide high-speed, multiservice connectivity across its metro transport network, supporting traffic from aggregation to concentration layers. Claro's optical network will be managed by the WaveSuite optical automation software applications for end-to-end network management and resource control.

Technology and Coverage Expansion

"We are delighted to have our 5G network up and running in record time. 5G connectivity is a game-changer, offering incredible speeds, security, and capacity to deliver next-level services to our customers and various industries," said Claro Colombia.

Nokia and Claro Colombia recently deployed an industrial-grade private 4.9G wireless network and edge computing solution at Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahia in Cartagena, Colombia.

Claro Launches 5G Home Internet in Colombia

In another recent development, Claro Colombia has announced the launch of its 5G home Internet service, initially available in El Poblado, Medellin, and Envigado. Claro claims to be the first operator in Colombia to offer this service.

"We are starting in Medellin, with plans to expand soon to Bogota, Cali, Bucaramanga, Cartagena, Barranquilla, and 14 other cities to be connected to 5G this year," said Claro Colombia in a June 24 announcement.

The fixed wireless Internet service, known as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), provides wireless Internet connectivity over the 5G mobile network, allowing users to connect up to 10 devices at home, according to the company.