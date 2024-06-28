BSNL is Addressing Power Outage Issues: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is addressing the network disruptions that are caused due to power outages. The state-run telecom operator has been replacing batteries and power plants (equipment converting AC current into DC) in base power stations (BTS), said Dakshina Kannada Telecom District (DKTD) principal general manager Naveen Gupta. The development was first reported by TheHindu.









BSNL has already replaced 150 batteries out of the 450 in DKTD and the remaining batteries will be replaced within a year, said Gupta. Looking at the future power needs, Gupta confirmed that the 62 new sites where BTS will be erected will have solar panels to charge the batteries. In addition to this, there will be 93 more new BTS sites which will cover 173 remote villages in the region.

Read More - BSNL’s 4G Network to Launch Soon in Mysuru: Report

This is an important region for BSNL where the state-run telecom operator has further potential to grow its business. According to the report, Gupta said that the BSNL Mangaluru Business Area, which comprises Udipi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada, has 1650 copper broadband connections, 15371 copper landline connections, 25170 FTTH connections, 1734 leased line circuits, 4.6 lakh mobile connections, and 4200 km OFC (optical fiber cable) network.

Also Read: BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh

BSNL handles about 21TB of data load on its networks per day in the region. There are 539 2G towers, 407 3G towers, and 161 4G towers in the region. In the coming days and months, BSNL will upgrade most of these towers to 4G using homegrown technology. The telco is also planning to launch 4G in other parts of the country, and thus, as part of the promotional offer, is giving its SIM cards for free to the customers.

The 4G SIM cards of BSNL will also work as the 5G SIMs for users. It can take several months for BSNL to complete the 4G rollout in the region.