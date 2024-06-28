Teltronic to Upgrade Critical Communications in Balearic Islands



Spanish company Teltronic, involved in the design, manufacture, and deployment of mission-critical communications systems, announced that the Sampol-Tradia temporary consortium has awarded it a contract to upgrade and supply Tetra base stations required for the security and emergency network of the Balearic Islands.

Contract Awarded for TETRA Base Stations Upgrade

The Balearic Digitalisation, Cybersecurity, and Telecommunications Agency (IB Digital) has awarded the Sampol and Tradia temporary consortium the contract for the supply, installation, commissioning, and updating of the Tetra stations of a network initially deployed by the Sampol-Teltronic joint venture in 2010 on Teltronic's Nebula infrastructure.









Teltronic said the works, which will be carried out in the near future, will enable the system to be updated through the renewal of various hardware and software elements.

The system, operational since 2010, provides service to various groups in the Balearic Islands, such as local police, Civil Protection, Forestry Agents, Medical Care Service, and Firefighters, among others.

Scope of Project and Network Enhancement

Over the next four years, the upgrade will introduce new Tetra functionalities, paving the way for new use cases and potential integration of private broadband base stations.

The scope also includes installing up to 39 new base stations across various formats (indoor and outdoor), including the MCBS, Teltronic's multi-carrier station, to improve coverage throughout the Balearic Islands and address current coverage gaps.