BSNL Reaches 10,000 4G Sites Milestone Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative

Reported by Kripa B 0

India's State-Owned Telecom Company Pushes for Self-Reliance and Seamless Connectivity with 4G Expansion.

Highlights

  • BSNL deploys 10,000 4G sites under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
  • 4G subscriber base reaches 8 lakh across key northern states.
  • BSNL's 4G infrastructure is ready for a 5G upgrade.

BSNL Reaches 10,000 4G Sites Milestone Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's state-owned telecommunications company, has announced the successful deployment of 10,000 4G sites across the nation as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative. The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative aims to make India self-reliant in critical sectors, including telecommunications.

Also Read: BSNL 4G Subscriber Base Reaches 8 Lakh: Report




Milestone BSNL 4G Sites Deployed

"Celebrating 10,000 4G sites built with pride under the #AtmanirbharBharat initiative. Here's to self-reliance and seamless connectivity!" shared BSNL Corporate in an update on X (formerly Twitter).

According to earlier reports, BSNL has reached a 4G subscriber base of 8 lakh in the initial phase of the 4G launch across northern states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and western Uttar Pradesh. The telco is currently rolling out 4G and is working with Indian companies to deploy the technology.

Also Read: BSNL’s 4G Network to Launch Soon in Mysuru: Report

Upgradable to 5G Technology

The 4G site count has increased significantly from 3,500 4G towers in April 2024 to 10,000 now. BSNL is aiming for a pan-India commercial launch of 4G services, and the RAN that BSNL is deploying is upgradable to 5G, according to earlier reports citing BSNL officials.

As TelecomTalk reported in June, BSNL is soon set to launch its 4G network across Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts in Karnataka. In May, BSNL launched 4G in the Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh, which will be extended shortly across the state.

Also Read: BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh

4G Availability and SIM Card Upgrades

BSNL 4G is already available across circles on a limited scale. Customers need to upgrade their SIM cards to a 4G compatible one. Users can enjoy 4G speeds on their existing plans without needing new plans. TelecomTalk reported this in an article in March 2023.

Reported By

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

