CyrusOne Breaks Ground on Fifth Data Center Campus in San Antonio

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

New San Antonio Facility to Bolster Data Center Operator's Capacity and Green Initiatives.

Highlights

  • CyrusOne begins construction on its fifth data center campus in San Antonio.
  • CyrusOne's recent USD 1.175 billion ABS offering supports green initiatives.
  • The new project is located directly south of the SAT5 facility.

CyrusOne announced it has broken ground on its fifth data center campus at the Texas Research Park in San Antonio. Plans to build the campus were first announced in November 2023. The Dallas-based data center operator announced the update in a recent LinkedIn post. According to reports, construction was expected to start in April 2024 and be completed by December 2025.

"CyrusOne has celebrated another successful groundbreaking of our 5th data center campus at Texas Research Park in beautiful San Antonio," the company shared on LinkedIn.

Current San Antonio Data Center Operations

CyrusOne operates multiple data centers in San Antonio, Texas, currently listing three on its website: the 9 MW SAT1 data center at 9999 Westover Hills Blvd, the 36 MW SAT2 at 9554 Westover Hills Blvd, and the 18 MW SAT5 at 14719 Omicron Drive. The new project is located directly south of CyrusOne’s SAT5 facility.

Financial Milestones

In May, CyrusOne announced closing a USD 1.175 billion ABS offering, the largest since 2021, structured with five- and seven-year tranches as Secured Green Collateral Bonds. This marks the fourth issuance in its securitisation program, raising a total of USD 2.6 billion, the company said in a statement.

