Airtel Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans Post the 2024 Tariff Revision

Comprehensive Overview of Airtel's Updated Prepaid Plans with Unlimited 5G Benefits Effective July 3rd.

Highlights

  • A total of 14 prepaid plans now offer Unlimited 5G data.
  • The entry-level plan for Unlimited 5G benefits is priced at Rs 379.
  • Users need to be aware that Unlimited 5G is a complimentary benefit.

Bharti Airtel has revised mobile tariffs across different segments in both prepaid and postpaid plans, effective starting Wednesday, July 3rd. This upward pricing revision, or tariff correction, has been long pending across the industry to enable a healthy business model for telecom companies. However, while the telcos still continue to offer Unlimited 5G benefits, there is a revision in the eligible plans that are bundled with the free benefit. Airtel announced on June 28th that all prepaid customers on 2GB per day and above plans can enjoy Unlimited 5G data. Let's now check all the Airtel prepaid plans that offer Unlimited 5G benefits:

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Announces Revised Mobile Tariffs: Check Complete Details




Airtel Entry Level Plan with Unlimited 5G

If you are to recharge with a plan that offers Unlimited 5G on Airtel, then Rs 379 is the entry-level, i.e., the minimum plan that offers the free data benefit for non-commercial usage. Currently, there are a total of 14 plans that offer Unlimited 5G benefits for Airtel prepaid customers.

Please note that Unlimited 5G data is over and above the plan limit and can be used in 5G network areas only on a 5G device. All the plans discussed come with Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Wynk Music, and Free Hellotunes benefits.

Airtel 2GB per Day Plans

Airtel prepaid plans that offer 2GB per day include Rs 379, Rs 649, Rs 979, Rs 1029, and Rs 3599. The entry-level plan in the 2GB per day segment is the Rs 379 plan with 1-month validity.

The 2GB per day plans Rs 379 (1-month validity), Rs 649 (56 days validity), Rs 979 (84 days validity with Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 84 days, RewardsMini Subscription), Rs 1029 (84 days validity with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, RewardsMini Subscription), and Rs 3599 (365 days validity) all come with Unlimited 5G benefits.

Airtel 2.5GB per Day Plans

Airtel prepaid plans that offer 2.5GB per day include Rs 409, Rs 429, Rs 1199, and Rs 3999. The entry-level plan in the 2.5GB per day segment is the Rs 409 plan with 28 days validity.

The 2.5GB per day plans Rs 409 (Rs 5 talk time, 28 days validity with Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 28 days), Rs 429 (Rs 5 talk time, 1-month validity), Rs 1199 (84 days validity with Amazon Prime Membership for 84 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 84 days, Netflix Basic), and Rs 3999 (365 days validity with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year) all come with Unlimited 5G benefits.

Airtel 3GB per Day Plans

Airtel prepaid plans that offer 3GB per day include Rs 449, Rs 549, Rs 838, and Rs 1798. The entry-level plan in the 3GB per day segment is the Rs 449 plan with 28 days validity.

The 3GB per day plans Rs 449 (28 days validity with Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 28 days), Rs 549 (28 days validity with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 28 days), Rs 838 (56 days validity with Amazon Prime Membership for 56 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium for 56 days, RewardsMini Subscription), and Rs 1798 (84 days validity with Netflix Basic) all come with Unlimited 5G benefits.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Acquires 97 MHz Spectrum to Enhance 4G and 5G Services

Conclusion

Starting July 3rd, Airtel prepaid users can continue to enjoy the complimentary Unlimited 5G benefit by recharging with any of the above 14 plans. However, as the Unlimited 5G benefit is a complimentary introductory offer according to Airtel, simply recharging with Unlimited 5G benefit plans does not necessarily enable the user to enjoy the benefit throughout the tenure of the validity of the base plan. Airtel can remove the complimentary benefit of the plan at any time of their choice, and users will continue to enjoy the data benefits that come bundled with the base plan. Therefore, users can plan their recharges according to their usage needs.

