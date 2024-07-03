Airtel and Jio Tariffs Go Up Today, Take a Look at New Plans

Jio has increased both prepaid and postpaid plans prices. So has Airtel. Jio's Rs 155 plan, which used to cost Rs 129 until November 30, 2021, will cost Rs 189 from July 3, 2024. This is a hike of Rs 60 in three years. Jio has also hiked the data add-on vouchers cost.

  • Prepaid plans are getting expensive in India today.
  • If you missed out on recharging with older packs that were available until July 2, 2024, well, tough luck.
  • From July 3, the new plans are applicable.

Prepaid plans are getting expensive in India today. If you missed out on recharging with older packs that were available until July 2, 2024, well, tough luck. From July 3, the new plans are applicable. A major change that the telcos have introduced is that users will only get 5G unlimited data with plans offering 2GB daily data or more. This is a good move by the telcos as it will ensure that customers are recharging with the premium plans to get 5G. The older rules said that plans above Rs 239 would get 5G. Take a look at the new tariffs that are applicable from today.




Reliance Jio New Prepaid Plans

Jio has increased both prepaid and postpaid plans prices. So has Airtel. Jio's Rs 155 plan, which used to cost Rs 129 until November 30, 2021, will cost Rs 189 from July 3, 2024. This is a hike of Rs 60 in three years. Jio has also hiked the data add-on vouchers cost. The cost of 1GB data voucher has gone up from Rs 15 to Rs 19. Once upon a time, that used to cost Rs 11.

You can look at all the plans that Jio announced are getting a hike. We will bring more details about the plans that have not been announced and yet are facing a tariff hike.

Bharti Airtel New Plans after Tariff Hike

On the top are the prepaid plans that are getting expensive today, and then are the postpaid plans. Airtel has also hiked the tariffs between 15-22% for the customers. The telecom service provider has also said that its customers will only receive 5G with 2GB daily data plans. Take a look at all the plans announced by Airtel that are getting affected due to tariff hike.

