Virgin Media O2 Completes First Stage of Shared Rural Network in UK



Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has completed its portion of the first phase of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme in the UK. In a statement, the company said it has built more shared sites than any other operator to improve mobile coverage in 227 partial not-spot areas across the UK.

The 227th Milestone Site

According to Virgin Media O2, the Glencoe Mountain Resort, now benefiting from improved 4G coverage, is the 227th site, and this milestone was reached on June 30. Located over a kilometre above sea level, it stands as the highest mobile mast in the UK, providing crucial connectivity to Scotland's oldest ski centre.

The installation, completed in five weeks, faced challenges such as extreme weather and the protection of endangered species, including golden eagles and ptarmigans, the company said.

Shared Rural Network (SRN)

The SRN is a GBP 1 billion joint initiative between mobile network operators and the UK Government, aiming to extend 4G connectivity to 95 percent of the UK's landmass by 2025.

Each operator was tasked with building and upgrading sites by the end of June to eliminate coverage black spots, ensuring faster and more reliable mobile data and voice services.

"We are absolutely committed to bringing reliable mobile connectivity to more rural communities and have now completed the first phase of our SRN rollout," said Virgin Media O2.

"Our 227th site at Glencoe is now the highest mast in the UK and one of the most impressive to date, standing over a kilometre above sea level and providing connectivity to the nearby ski resort. This work is vital in tackling the urban-rural digital divide that exists in the UK."

Early Completion of 4G Coverage Upgrades

BT Group subsidiary EE was the first carrier to complete its 4G coverage upgrades under the first phase of the SRN, doing so in January, six months ahead of schedule, as TelecomTalk reported.