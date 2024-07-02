ios 18 to bring india centric features

iOS 18 is expected to be available for iPhones globally in the coming months. Apple is already rolling out iOS 18 beta updates for users to experience what it will feel like. Apple is now going to bring India-centric features to the iOS 18. This will enhance the user experience for Indians who are purchasing an iPhone here. From the image above, you can take a guess, that a new lock screen customisation feature is coming which will allow users to see the text in Hindi. Even for the call screen, the user's name is shown in Hindi.









Here's information on a few things that iOS 18 will bring for Indians that will be focused towards India only.

Lock Screen Customisation

This, as you can see in the image above, will impact the way look at and experience your iPhone. Apart from Hindi, there will be support for more languages such as Gujarati, Devanagari, Kannada, Odia, Malayalam, and more.

Live Voicemail Transcription

Apple during the WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) in June, announced many things. This is just an addition or bonus on top of those features. Users will be able to transcribe the voicemail in Indian English.

Multilingual Keyboard

There will be a new multilingual keyboard, which will enable users to type in different languages. The multilingual keyboard support will be integrated across the operating system.

There will be more new features such as enhanced language search, alphabetical keyboard layouts, multilingual Siri, and translateapp. Apple wants to personalise the experience of the iPhone for Indians. These new features will certainly help the company in doing just that. Apple Intelligence, the AI program of Apple that's going to power the future iPhones is going to make a huge difference in the experience for customers. The AI added with the new India focused features will boost the value of an iPhone for Indian consumers.