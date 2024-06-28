OnePlus Pad Pro Launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Pad Pro in China alongside the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. Both devices are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is interesting because the OnePlus Pad, launched in 2023, was powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000. So the shift from MediaTek to the latest Qualcomm flagship processor will definitely enable the tablet to run more smoothly and allow users to multitask more easily.









The OnePlus Pad Pro doesn't look much different from the OnePlus Pad. Here, we will look at all the specifications and prices of the OnePlus Pad Pro.

Read More - OnePlus Watch 2R Could Launch Soon: Report

OnePlus Pad Pro Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Pro will run on Android 14 with ColorOS 14 on top in China. It comes with a 12.1-inch 3K display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 900nits peak brightness, and 540Hz touch sampling rate. The device also has a TUV Rheinland 3.0-certified screen with Dolby Vision support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

There's a 13MP camera sensor at the rear and an 8MP selfie sensor at the front. There's a Type-C port at the bottom for fast charging. The device packs a 9510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It weighs 584 grams, so quite light at the end of the day.

Internationally, OnePlus is expected to launch the tablet as the OnePlus Pad 2 instead of the OnePlus Pad Pro.

Read More - CMF Phone 1: A Removable Back Panel and More That’s Confirmed

OnePlus Pad Pro Price in India

The OnePlus Pad Pro starts at CNY 2899 (Rs 34000 approx) for the 8GB+128GB varaint while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 3,099 ((roughly Rs 36,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,000), respectively. It is available in Khaki Green and Space Gray colourways.