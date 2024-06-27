CMF Phone 1: A Removable Back Panel and More That’s Confirmed

Apart from the back panel that can be removed, the brand has confirmed some display specifications of the phone. The CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to come with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display.

CMF, a spinoff brand from Nothing, is going to launch its first-ever smartphone in India on July 8. Staying true to the identity and the brand image of Nothing, CMF will launch a phone that's unique in design. To that extent, it has been confirmed by the brand that the CMF Phone 1 will have a removable back. This means that you can unscrew the back panel and remove it. This is not something you can do with the current generation phones. CMF is confirming details about the phone every day that goes by. Here, we will see everything that's confirmed about the device.




CMF Phone 1: What's Confirmed

Apart from the back panel that can be removed, the brand has confirmed some display specifications of the phone. The CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to come with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display. Here the device will support up to 120Hz refresh rate, but the panel that CMF is using will allow the screen to automatically adjust the refresh rate based on the content to improve battery efficiency. Along with this, it has been confirmed by the brand that the display will come with HDR support for "vibrant and lifelike colours".

CMF by Nothing said that in the next 9 days, the company will keep revealing one detail about the device. The company has also said that the display will support up to 2000nits of peak brightness. This is bright enough to use the device even under sunlight. CMF Phone 1 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

The reason why CMF likely went with MediaTek and not Qualcomm is to reduce costs. The device is also said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

