Stc Group Deploys AI-Powered Network Optimisation System



Saudi Arabia's stc Group (stc) has deployed an AI-powered operations system on its network using Nokia's MantaRay Self-Organizing Network (SON), an AI-powered system that automates network optimization. The MantaRay SON solution was utilized for the first time on stc's network infrastructure during the Hajj season, enabling over one million pilgrims to stay seamlessly connected, the telco said in a statement on Tuesday.

AI in Network Optimization

stc Group said it worked with Nokia to design a bespoke algorithm for the MantaRay SON solution specifically for Hajj, allowing for autonomous network optimization in 15-minute intervals.

During the live network implementation, over 10,000 actions were processed, demonstrating significant improvements in stc's network. Loaded cells saw a 30 percent increase in utilization and an average 10 percent enhancement in user throughput.

Consistent Connectivity Amid Increased Traffic

Despite a 40 percent surge in traffic, the network maintained consistent connectivity. This successful operation reduced manual work, improved network quality, and paved the way for the future of AI automation in telecommunications infrastructure, stc said.

Speaking on the deployment of AI-powered network operations, stc Group said, "This technology not only minimizes human error and improves quality but also allows networks to operate autonomously and efficiently, while humans remain essential in guiding and maximizing the outcomes from machine learning."

Sustainable Growth and Energy Efficiency

The company said the development of an AI-powered network module expands stc's suite of generative AI solutions, offering a range of capabilities including sustainable growth, which resulted in a 13 percent reduction in energy consumption across stc's 4G and 5G networks in 2023.