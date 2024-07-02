Jio, Airtel and Vi Want Users to Recharge with Long-Term Plans

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The user won't port out if he/she has an annual active plan or a plan that is queued for later to be active. Telecom operators want the tariffs to go up so that they can boost their average revenue per user (ARPU), which ultimately means higher revenue levels.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea want their users to recharge with long-term plans ahead of the implementation of the tariff hike.
  • Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are set to hike the tariffs tomorrow, i.e., July 3, 2024.
  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) will increase the tariffs a day later, on July 4, 2024.

Follow Us

jio airtel and vi want users to

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea want their users to recharge with long-term plans ahead of the implementation of the tariff hike. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are set to hike the tariffs tomorrow, i.e., July 3, 2024. However, Vodafone Idea (Vi) will increase the tariffs a day later, on July 4, 2024. All of these telcos will hike tariffs and allow users to recharge in advance. The aim is to push users to recharge with long-term plans, mostly annual recharges. This will give customers the sense of saving money on recharges, but at the same time, will allow the telecom operators in keeping these users in their network for a long time.




The user won't port out if he/she has an annual active plan or a plan that is queued for later to be active. Telecom operators want the tariffs to go up so that they can boost their average revenue per user (ARPU), which ultimately means higher revenue levels. This time it is not only the prepaid tariffs but also the postpaid tariffs which are going up.

If you want to recharge in advance, then we have compiled the rules for customers that they have to follow with each of the telecom operators. Read that through the link below.

Read Here - Jio, Airtel, and Vi: Advance Recharge Rules

Reliance Jio was the first mover this time, which was a surprise for the industry, but one that Airtel would definitely appreciate. Vodafone Idea would also appreciate the timely move from Jio as Vi is in desperate need for its revenue margins to go up and this tariff hike can help with that in the medium-term. Note that Jio has removed the Rs 395 and Rs 1559 prepaid plans from its offering ahead of the tariff hikes. This is to ensure that customers don't all recharge with these cheap plans to get longer-validity along with unlimited 5G.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Acquires 50 MHz Spectrum in Low and Mid Bands in 11 Circles

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

Nobody wants network locked substandard phones , people may use it for sometime and discard it incase they accidently bought…

Vodafone Idea Tariff Hike Could Make More Users Leave the…

. :

Tarrifs are higher for other operators except bsnl, Unlimited plans may look similar but unlimited night and data rollover makes…

Vodafone Idea Tariff Hike Could Make More Users Leave the…

Shivraj Roy :

Man i get 100mbps with my local fiber as they have "dadagiri"' in my area no Jio no Airtel no…

BSNL has One of the Best 150 Mbps Broadband Plans…

viren :

Can any one explain why Vi is also increasing prices? They have poor network, poor coverage, heavily loosing customers and…

Vodafone Idea Tariff Hike Could Make More Users Leave the…

TheAndroidFreak :

Band 1 would have became 20-20Mhz for each operator Airtel+Vi. It would have been big boost for both of them.…

Bharti Airtel Announces Revised Mobile Tariffs: Check Complete Details

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments