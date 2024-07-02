Jio, Airtel and Vi Want Users to Recharge with Long-Term Plans

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea want their users to recharge with long-term plans ahead of the implementation of the tariff hike. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are set to hike the tariffs tomorrow, i.e., July 3, 2024. However, Vodafone Idea (Vi) will increase the tariffs a day later, on July 4, 2024. All of these telcos will hike tariffs and allow users to recharge in advance. The aim is to push users to recharge with long-term plans, mostly annual recharges. This will give customers the sense of saving money on recharges, but at the same time, will allow the telecom operators in keeping these users in their network for a long time.









The user won't port out if he/she has an annual active plan or a plan that is queued for later to be active. Telecom operators want the tariffs to go up so that they can boost their average revenue per user (ARPU), which ultimately means higher revenue levels. This time it is not only the prepaid tariffs but also the postpaid tariffs which are going up.

If you want to recharge in advance, then we have compiled the rules for customers that they have to follow with each of the telecom operators. Read that through the link below.

Reliance Jio was the first mover this time, which was a surprise for the industry, but one that Airtel would definitely appreciate. Vodafone Idea would also appreciate the timely move from Jio as Vi is in desperate need for its revenue margins to go up and this tariff hike can help with that in the medium-term. Note that Jio has removed the Rs 395 and Rs 1559 prepaid plans from its offering ahead of the tariff hikes. This is to ensure that customers don't all recharge with these cheap plans to get longer-validity along with unlimited 5G.

